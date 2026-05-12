JOURNEY Adds 40 2026 Dates To 'Final Frontier' Farewell Tour

JOURNEY Adds 40 2026 Dates To 'Final Frontier' Farewell TourMay 12, 2026
After more than five decades of arena-shaking performances, era-defining hits and one of the most enduring catalogs in rock history, JOURNEY is extending their massive "Final Frontier Tour" with 40 additional North American dates this fall.
Presented by AEG Presents, the newly announced leg begins Saturday, September 12 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California and concludes with a hometown finale show on Saturday, November 28 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California.
The "Final Frontier Tour" launched on February 28 in Hershey, Pennsylvania and has continued to deliver packed arenas, explosive performances and a hit-filled set celebrating JOURNEY's legendary career. Night after night, fans have experiences timeless classics, including "Don't Stop Believin'", "Any Way You Want It", "Faithfully" and "Lights".
Led by guitarist and founder Neal Schon, JOURNEY continues to deliver one of the most powerful live shows in rock.
JOURNEY features Schon (lead guitar),Jonathan Cain (keyboards, guitar, backing vocals),Arnel Pineda (lead vocals),Deen Castronovo (drums, vocals),Jason Derlatka (keyboards, vocals) and Todd Jensen (bass, vocals).
Schon said in a statement: "The energy has been incredible every night. Seeing these crowds sing these songs with us after all these years has been powerful. We're excited to bring the 'Final Frontier Tour' to even more cities this fall."
Added Cain: "These songs continue to connect with people in such a meaningful way. We're grateful for the fans who've support this music across generations."
Pineda said: "The fans have been incredible. Every night feels like a celebration, and we're excited to share that experience with even more cities."
Citi is the official card of the tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets in the U.S. beginning Wednesday, May 13 at 10:00 a.m. local time through the Citi Entertainment program. Full presale details are available at www.citientertainment.com. The general public on sale begins Friday, May 15 at 10:00 a.m. local time.
A limited number of exclusive VIP packages will be available, offering premium reserved tickets, custom merchandise, and more.
When the "Final Frontier Tour" was first announced, Schon said in a statement: "We're pulling out all the stops with a brand-new production — the hits, the deep cuts, the energy, the spectacle. It's a full-circle celebration of the music that's brought us all together."
"It's been an incredible ride," added Cain. "We've shared our music with millions and this tour is about gratitude, connection and one last chance to feel that magic together. We wouldn't want it any other way."
Cain recently announced that he will leave the band at the conclusion of the "Final Frontier" tour, which is expected to last a couple of years.
Newly announced JOURNEY tour dates:
Sept. 12 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena
Sept. 14 - San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena San Diego
Sept. 15 - Phoenix, AZ - Mortgage Matchup Center
Sept. 17 - Stockton, CA - Adventist Health Arena
Sept. 19 - Portland, OR - Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Sept. 21 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
Sept. 24 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place
Sept. 26 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome
Sept. 27 - Saskatoon, SK - SaskTel Centre
Sept. 29 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre
Oct. 2 - Grand Forks, ND - Alerus Center
Oct. 4 - St. Paul, MN - Grand Casino Arena
Oct. 5 - Chicago, IL - United Center
Oct. 8 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center
Oct. 10 - San Antonio, TX - Frost Bank Center
Oct. 12 - Biloxi, MS - Mississippi Coast Coliseum
Oct. 13 - Birmingham, AL - Legacy Arena at the BJCC
Oct. 16 - Sunrise, FL - Amerant Bank Arena
Oct. 17 - Orlando, FL - Kia Center
Oct. 19 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
Oct. 21 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
Oct. 22 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center
Oct. 24 - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena
Oct. 25 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
Oct. 28 - Philadelphia, PA - Xfinity Mobile Arena
Oct. 29 - Providence, RI - Amica Mutual Pavilion
Nov. 2 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
Nov. 4 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
Nov. 6 - Wilkes-Barre, PA - Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza
Nov. 7 - Uniondale, NY - Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Nov. 10 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
Nov. 12 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Arena
Nov. 14 - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Nov. 16 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center
Nov. 18 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center
Nov. 20 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
Nov. 22 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
Nov. 24 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center
Nov. 27 - Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena
Nov. 28 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center
JOURNEY press photo credit: Brian Ach