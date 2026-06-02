KISS To Release 'Destroyer: The Definitive Visual History' Book In October

Insight Editions has set an October 27 release date for "KISS Destroyer: The Definitive Visual History: Making And Touring The Legendary Album, Official And Authorized". The book was written by author Ken Sharp along with KISS co-founders Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons.

In 1976, Gene, Paul, Ace Frehley and Peter Criss stomped their platform heels into the mainstream with "Destroyer", which catapulted them to superstardom. This official, authorized retrospective takes you behind the scenes at the recording sessions and backstage at the mind-blowing tour that followed, offering eye-opening insights into:

* Marlon Brando's significance on the direction of the album

* tensions in the sound studio

* the destruction of Paul Stanley's favorite guitar

* creating the costumes and the cover artwork

* the photo shoots to promote the record

* a dare that led to the birth of the KISS Army

* David Bowie's influence on the stage design

* the band's hijinks on tour

* their encounters with Karen Carpenter, Margaret Hamilton, Paul Lynde, other stars of the day... and more!

The book features interviews with more than 50 people, including exclusive new interviews with Stanley, Simmons and producer Bob Ezrin, who reveal all the sex, drugs, and rock 'n' roll that went into making the record. It comes jam-packed with deep dives on all the songs—including demos that didn't make the final cut and who titled "Beth" — and contains hundreds of photos, some never before published. Comprehensive tour information covers dates, venues, and key performances, and a complete timeline of recording and promoting the seminal album features world affairs and other cultural events, putting the band's milestones in meaningful context. So paint your face, stick out your tongue, and "Shout It Out Loud" with this must-have showcase of one of the most influential rock records of all time!

You can pre-order Insight Editions has set an October 27 release date for "KISS Destroyer: The Definitive Visual History: Making And Touring The Legendary Album, Official And Authorized" at this location.

Insight Editions is a pop-culture publisher based in San Rafael, California.

Ken Sharp is the author of the New York Times bestseller "Nothin' To Lose: The Making Of KISS". He writes for various national music magazines, works on music documentaries, and has written liner notes for releases from Elvis Presley, Janis Joplin, Santana and others. He lives in Los Angeles.

Gene Simmons is the co-founder, bass guitarist, and vocalist for KISS, who, in the 1970s, shattered box-office records set by Elvis Presley and THE BEATLES. The band has sold more than 100 million records worldwide, earning the most gold records in American music history, and the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inducted them in 2014. An actor, manager, producer, publisher, record label founder, restaurateur, and entrepreneur, Simmons is the author or coauthor of multiple best-selling books, including "KISS And Make-Up", "KISS Kompendium", "KISS: The Early Years", "Me, Inc.", "Nothin' To Lose", "On Power" and "Sex Money KISS".

Paul Stanley is the co-founder, rhythm guitarist, and vocalist for KISS. A designer, musical theater actor, painter, producer, restaurateur, and entrepreneur, Stanley received accolades for playing the title role of "The Phantom Of The Opera" in Toronto and returned to close the show's ten-year run. He authored two New York Times best-selling books, "Face The Music" and "Backstage Pass", and is the author or co-author of other best-selling books, including "KISS Kompendium", "KISS: The Early Years" and "Nothin' To Lose". He actively supports AboutFace and various Wounded Warrior Project organizations.