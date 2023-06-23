  • facebook
JOURNEY: New Documentary 'A Voice Lost...And Found' To Premiere On REELZ This Weekend

June 23, 2023

"Journey: A Voice Lost...And Found" will premiere on Reelz on Sunday, June 25 at 9 p.m. EDT / 6 p.m. PDT.

The official program synopsis: JOURNEY dominated the American music scene in the 1970s and 1980s with their epic arena rock anthems and power ballads. Frontman Steve Perry was dubbed "The Voice" thanks to the untouchable vocal stylings that burned up the radio waves and made him a household name. But the bigger JOURNEY became the more miserable Perry grew. He was the rare rock superstar who craved anonymity more than applause.

Then at the height of the band's success Perry did the unthinkable quitting JOURNEY. That alone should've been an absolute death knell for a band so defined by a single voice. But JOURNEY's other longtime members refused to give up the dream and brought in a new singer to keep the music going.

Fans were livid that anyone would dare to try to fill Perry's shoes. Shows were played in empty houses and threats were even made against the band. When that replacement singer didn't work out desperation forced the band to turn to YouTube for the most unlikely inspiration.

JOURNEY members Jonathan Cain and Deen Castronovo are joined by former members Jeff Scott Soto and Narada Michael Walden, as well as SiriusXM radio personality Eddie Trunk and former JOURNEY producer Kevin Elson to tell the band's amazing tale.

"Journey: A Voice Lost...And Found" is produced by AMS Pictures.

Reelz is available in more than 40 million homes on DIRECTV (238),DISH Network (299),Verizon FiOS TV (692HD),AT&T U-verse (799/1799HD) and Xfinity, Spectrum, Optimum, Mediacom, Peacock, Philo, Freecast, DIRECTV Stream, Dish Sling and many other cable systems and major streaming services nationwide. Find Reelz in your area by visiting www.reelz.com.

Owned by Hubbard Media Group, Reelz is headquartered in Albuquerque, New Mexico with national ad sales based in New York City with offices in Chicago and Los Angeles.

