See SAMMY HAGAR's Entire 'The Best Of All Worlds' 2026 Residency Kick-Off Concert

Sammy Hagar and his "Best Of All Worlds" band kicked off their 2026 Las Vegas residency on March 11 at Dolby Live at Park MGM. Fan-filmed video of the entire show can be seen below (courtesy of Fake Fan).

The 2026 "The Best Of All Worlds" residency reunites Hagar with the powerhouse "Best Of All Worlds" band featuring fellow Hall Of Famer and original VAN HALEN bassist Michael Anthony, 15-time Grammy nominee and guitar virtuoso Joe Satriani, powerhouse drummer Kenny Aronoff, and keyboardist Greg Phillinganes (stepping in for Rai Thistlethwayte).

Hagar's 19-song set on March 11 included three songs he and the "Best Of All Worlds" band had never played together before: "Soap On A Rope", from CHICKENFOOT's 2009 debut album, a song Hagar hadn't performed since 2018; "Mine All Mine", from VAN HALEN's "OU812", which hadn't been played live since 2016; and the title track to Satriani's 1987 breakthrough "Surfing With The Alien".

The setlist was as follows:

01. Soap On A Rope (CHICKENFOOT song) (first performance since 2018)

02. Mine All Mine (VAN HALEN song) (first full performance since 2016)

03. Poundcake (VAN HALEN song)

04. Panama (VAN HALEN song)

05. There's Only One Way To Rock

06. Runaround (VAN HALEN song)

07. Top Of The World (VAN HALEN song)

08. When It's Love (VAN HALEN song)

09. Cabo Wabo (VAN HALEN song) (shortened)

10. Mas Tequila (SAMMY HAGAR AND THE WABOS song)

11. Why Can't This Be Love (VAN HALEN song)

12. Right Now (VAN HALEN song)

13. Somebody Get Me A Doctor (VAN HALEN song) (Michael Anthony on lead vocals)

14. Surfing With The Alien (Joe Satriani song)

15. Good Enough (VAN HALEN song)

16. Heavy Metal

17. I Can't Drive 55

18. Eagles Fly

19. Encore, Thank You, Goodnight.

Hagar's Las Vegas residency continued on March 14, with additional shows scheduled for March 18, March 20 and March 21. Sammy and the "Best Of All Worlds" band will embark on an eight-date North American tour in June (mostly with support from Rick Springfield),and play four shows in the U.K. in July, before returning to Vegas for five more gigs in September.

Hagar released "Sammy Hagar & The Best Of All Worlds Band - The Residency", a 19-track live album recorded during his first Dolby Live run, last October via Big Machine Rock.

Custom-built for Dolby Live's intimate and electric atmosphere, "The Best Of All Worlds" delivers an unfiltered connection to the music that defined a generation. With fresh setlists each night, Hagar dusts off VAN HALEN deep cuts, solo anthems, and fan favorites not heard live in decades. The residency was a critical and box office hit, with fans and media alike calling it one of the strongest rock residencies in Las Vegas history.

For more than four decades, Grammy Award winner and Rock And Roll Hall Of Famer Sammy Hagar has been one of rock music's most dynamic and prolific artists. From his breakthrough with MONTROSE to a multiplatinum solo career and his years fronting VAN HALEN, CHICKENFOOT, THE CIRCLE, and now "The Best Of All Worlds" band, Hagar has sold over 50 million albums worldwide and delivered anthems like "I Can't Drive 55", "Right Now" and "Why Can't This Be Love". In 2024–'25, his "Best Of All Worlds" tour became one of the year's top-grossing rock runs, leading into a hit Las Vegas residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM and the upcoming live album, "Sammy Hagar & The Best of All Worlds Band - The Residency" (October 10, 2025 via Big Machine Rock).

Beyond music, Hagar is a pioneer in the spirits and lifestyle space, founding Cabo Wabo Tequila and leading award-winning brands including Sammy's Beach Bar Rum, Santo Spirits with Guy Fieri, and Red Rocker Brewing Co. His restaurant ventures include Sammy's Beach Bar & Grill locations at airports in Honolulu, Hawaii; Maui, Hawaii; Las Vegas, Nevada; Cleveland, Ohio; and Charlotte, North Carolina, as well as Cabo Wabo Cantinas in Cabo San Lucas and Las Vegas, and the Cabo Wabo Beach Club in Huntington Beach.

A No. 1 The New York Times bestselling author, TV and radio host, and philanthropist, Hagar has also earned numerous honors, including a Grammy Award (1992),induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame (2007),recognition as the first Honorary Ambassador To Los Cabos (2022) and a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame (2024).