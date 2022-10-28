JOURNEY To Release 'Live In Concert At Lollapalooza' In December

Frontiers Music Srl will release JOURNEY's July 31, 2021 performance at the Lollapalooza festival in Chicago, Illinois. "Live In Concert At Lollapalooza" will arrive on December 9, 2022.

The stunning set, which will be released on CD/DVD, Blu-ray, and vinyl, serves as a testament not only to the band's enduring legacy, but their relevance to a whole new generation of rock 'n roll fans.

"Live In Concert At Lollapalooza" track listing:

01. Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)

02. Only The Young

03. Guitar Interlude

04. Stone In Love

05. Be Good To Yourself

06. Just The Same Way

07. Lights

08. Still They Ride

09. Escape

10. La Do Da

11. Piano Interlude

12. Who's Crying Now

13. Guitar Interlude

14. Wheel In The Sky

15. Ask The Lonely

16. Open Arms

17. Lovin' Touchin' Squeezin'

18. Faithfully

19. Any Way You Want It

20. Don't Stop Believin'

JOURNEY Lollapalooza 2021 lineup:

Neal Schon - Guitars

Jonathan Cain - Keyboards

Arnel Pineda - Vocals

Deen Castronovo - Drums

Narada Michael Walden - Drums

Marco Mendoza - Bass

Jason Derlatka - Keyboards, Vocals

Earlier this month, JOURNEY announced the continuation of its highly successful tour with the 50th-anniversary celebration "Freedom Tour 2023" featuring very special guest TOTO. JOURNEY, diamond-selling Rock And Roll Hall Of Famers, will take the stage in 38 cities across North America with their catalog of global chart-topping hits, including "Don't Stop Believin'", "Any Way You Want It", "Faithfully" and "Lights".

Presented by AEG Presents, JOURNEY "Freedom Tour 2023" begins February 4 in Allentown, Pennsylvania, making stops in Austin, Montreal, Memphis and more before wrapping April 25 at the brand new Acrisure Arena in Palm Springs, California. The 2023 run includes rescheduled dates in Washington D.C., Hartford, Toronto and Quebec that were postponed earlier this year due to COVID-19.

JOURNEY's 2022 lineup features Schon, Cain, Pineda, Derlatka, Castronovo and Todd Jensen (bass).

JOURNEY and TOTO previously joined forces for an early 2022 U.S. arena tour.

JOURNEY is continuing to promote its latest album, "Freedom", which was released in July via BMG. The LP debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Current Rock chart.

The members of JOURNEY celebrated the album's release by kicking off a residency featuring special symphony orchestra performances at the new, state-of-the-art Resorts World Casino in Las Vegas.

As JOURNEY's legend continues to grow larger and their touring gets bigger, "Freedom" is the band's first album of new material to be released in eleven years, since 2011's "Eclipse", and in addition to Schon, along with longtime keyboard player and primary lyricist Cain and Pineda, one more member was recruited for the LP — bassist extraordinaire Randy Jackson, who had played on JOURNEY's 1986 album "Raised On Radio".

Inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2017, JOURNEY has 25 gold and platinum albums, with total sales adding up to over 100 million albums worldwide, earning the band two Diamond Awards with a third on the way for the "Frontiers" album. JOURNEY has also surpassed one billion streams on Spotify.