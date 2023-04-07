JOURNEY's DEEN CASTRONOVO 'Would Love To Work' With COREY TAYLOR: 'In My Opinion, He's A Genius'

During an appearance on the "Thunder Underground" podcast, JOURNEY drummer Deen Castronovo, who fronts a project called REVOLUTION SAINTS, was asked if there are still any musicians that he would love to work with one day. He responded in part (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Corey Taylor. I'd love to work with Corey someday. I don't know if that will ever happen. I've met him a few times. He's the sweetest frickin' man. And in my opinion, he's a genius. The books he's written, the spoken-word stuff. He's a brilliant artist all around… Even his solo band. I always wanted to be in STONE SOUR. I loved STONE SOUR.

"I would love to get hold of Corey and say, 'Dude, just let me play drums on a record or a song or something,'" he continued. "I'd love to do something with him. Or have him guest sing on a REVOLUTION SAINTS song. He'd be sick — just sick."

Castronovo added: "[Corey is] a badass. The SLIPKNOT stuff was unbelievable — he's amazing with that. But I loved what he did with STONE SOUR and his new solo band. I think the guy's just so well rounded. He's got a good, solid head on his shoulders. His feet are on the ground. He doesn't believe the hype. And he's brilliant, in my opinion — he's just brilliant. So if you're watching, Corey, or listening, dude, let me play… I'll pay you — I'll pay you to [let me] play on a song."

Castronovo returned to JOURNEY in July 2021 and has been performing with the band ever since, initially sharing the drum duties in the group with Narada Michael Walden.

In March 2021, Castronovo revealed that he was on opiates for over a year while waiting to get his back surgery during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The now-58-year-old musician was dismissed from JOURNEY in 2015 following years of alcohol and drug abuse that led to him being sentenced to four years' probation for a variety of charges involving his now-wife.

Deen is joined in the current lineup of REVOLUTION SAINTS by bassist Jeff Pilson (DOKKEN, FOREIGNER) and guitarist Joel Hoekstra (WHITESNAKE, TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA).

Castronovo has always been a well-respected drummer, but fans who took note of his background vocals over his career and who attended JOURNEY shows and saw him take lead vocals on "Mother, Father" during the band's set, came to realize he also had an amazing voice. REVOLUTION SAINTS was, and always has been, a vehicle to show the world Deen's incredible singing talents.

