JOURNEY's JONATHAN CAIN Believes DONALD TRUMP Is Innocent: 'I Think It Was Unfair What Happened'

JOURNEY keyboardist Jonathan Cain, a devout born-again Christian whose minister wife Paula White-Cain delivered the invocation at Donald Trump's 2017 presidential inauguration, has offered words of support for the former U.S. president after a New York jury found him guilty of 34 criminal charges last month.

Trump was found guilty of falsifying business records in a New York hush money trial. He became the first former United States President to be convicted of felony crimes.

Trump's conviction stemmed from a $130,000 payment his attorney Michael Cohen made to adult film star Stormy Daniels in the days before the 2016 election. Prosecutors said the deal was meant to keep voters in the dark about Daniels's allegation that she had sex with Trump years earlier, which he denies.

Asked by U.K.'s Metro if he really thinks that Trump is "an innocent man", the 74-year-old Cain said: "Put it this way, there might have been some misdemeanors. Crimes, as they're calling it. But yes, I do.

"I think it was unfair what happened," he continued. "It was a sad day for the United States but I think he's a fighter. He has a chance. They can't stop him legally. He can run for president from jail."

Cain added: "It will make him a legend."

In the days after the verdict, over half of voters (54%) said that they approved of the 12 jurors' decision to convict Trump. A similar share believed Trump committed a crime. Only 15% of Republican voters nationwide said they wanted Trump to drop his White House bid.

Back in December 2022, JOURNEY guitarist Neal Schon blasted Cain as a "hypocrite" after the JOURNEY keyboardist performed the band's 1981 hit song "Don't Stop Believin'" at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago property. Cain played the track with a backup chorus of U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Donald Trump Jr.'s fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle and former Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake.

In the past, Schon has publicly voiced his opposition to having JOURNEY's music associated with political or religious causes. Back in 2017, he derided Cain on social media after the keyboardist, singer Arnel Pineda and then-bassist Ross Valory were photographed with Trump in the White House.

In a 2017 video interview conducted in the studios of the radio station ONE FM 91.3, Cain could be heard saying: "We're not political; we don't get into politics. We try to stay in our lane, and I just think that's the best answer we can give you."

Two days after the 2020 U.S. presidential election, Paula White-Cain led an impassioned prayer service in an effort to secure Trump's re-election. In a service video widely shared online, the televangelist prayed for "angels" to help the billionaire real estate mogul in the U.S. presidential election while also taking aim at the "demonic confederacies" that were "attempting to steal the election from Trump." She also claimed that angels had "been dispatched from Africa right now" to help Trump achieve victory.