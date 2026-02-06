JOURNEY's JONATHAN CAIN Releases New Solo Single, 'Only A Prayer Away'

Legendary songwriter, Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductee and JOURNEY bandmember Jonathan Cain has released "Only A Prayer Away". The single is available now from The Fuel Music through and precedes Cain's new six-song EP, which is due on February 27.

"This song is for anyone who's been tired, overwhelmed, or searching for hope," proclaims Cain. "If you've been feeling crushed lately, carrying pain nobody sees, need healing in your heart, your mind, your home — Jesus is closer than you think. He's not ignoring you. He's only a prayer away."

"I'm so excited about the release of 'Only A Prayer Away'," says well-known pastor, author and founder of Harvest Crusades, Greg Laurie. "I'm honored to have played even a small part in its inspiration, and I absolutely love this song. It's a beautiful reminder that no matter where you are or what you're facing, God truly is only a prayer away."

Seeing a short film featuring Laurie on television, Cain recalls the song's genesis: "I'm up late one night and I see Greg Laurie walking on the beach sharing the gospel and proclaiming that 'God is only a prayer away.' And then I just went, 'Oh man, that's a song.'"

Sharing his newly written song with Laurie during the National Day Of Prayer in Washington, D.C., Cain said that Laurie later premiered "Only A Prayer Away" on his national radio broadcast. "There were all these beautiful testimonies that came in afterwards," remembers Cain. "People were calling in, sharing how their life had changed. It was phenomenal."

Along with his solo music, Cain and his band JOURNEY are set to launch an extensive, 60-city "Final Frontier Tour 2026" beginning February 28 in Hershey, Pennsylvania and running through July 2 in Laredo, Texas. Prior to the tour, Cain will join his wife, Paula, for her "Unleashed Conference" February 18-21 in Apopka, Florida, which will be livestreamed to 198 countries via Paula White Ministries.

A Chicago native, Cain has spent decades pouring out his musical gifts in front of huge audiences. During his next two tours with JOURNEY that extend into 2027, Cain will share his heartfelt farewell to JOURNEY fans before moving into full-time ministry alongside his wife. When not on tour, Cain can be found serving as a worship leader in his home church, City Of Destiny, in Apopka, Florida, where Paula is pastor.

