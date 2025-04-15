JUDAS PRIEST And ALICE COOPER Announce Summer/Fall 2025 North American Tour With CORROSION OF CONFORMITY

This fall, shock rock legend Alice Cooper and heavy metal trailblazers JUDAS PRIEST will share the stage for an epic co-headlining tour across North America. Produced by Live Nation, the 22-city run kicks off September 16 at Mississippi Coast Coliseum in Biloxi, Mississippi and stops in Toronto, Phoenix, Los Angeles, and more before wrapping October 26 at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in The Woodlands, Texas.

Coming off the second leg of their "Invincible Shield" tour and the release of their celebrated 19th studio album, JUDAS PRIEST remains a dominant force in metal. Meanwhile, Alice Cooper, the godfather of theatrical rock, wraps up his "Too Close For Comfort" tour this summer, promoting his most recent "Road" album, and will have an as-yet-unnamed all-new show for this tour. CORROSION OF CONFORMITY will join as support on select dates.

Tickets will be available starting Wednesday, April 16 at 10 a.m. local time with artist presales. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, April 18 at 10 a.m. local time at LiveNation.com.

Tour dates:

Sep. 16 - Biloxi, MS - Mississippi Coast Coliseum

Sep. 18 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre*

Sep. 20 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

Sep. 21 - Franklin, TN - FirstBank Amphitheater

Sep. 24 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Sep. 26 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

Sep. 27 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Broadview Stage at SPAC

Sep. 29 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

Oct. 01 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake

Oct. 02 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

Oct. 04 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

Oct. 05 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Oct. 10 - Colorado Springs, CO - Broadmoor World Arena

Oct. 12 - Salt Lake City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

Oct. 14 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

Oct. 15 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre

Oct. 18 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Oct. 19 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum

Oct. 22 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Oct. 23 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

Oct. 25 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Oct. 26 - Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

* Without support from CORROSION OF CONFORMITY

Alice Cooper is widely recognized as the godfather of shock rock, combining horror theatrics with classic hard rock anthems. With a career spanning over five decades, he continues to tour globally, delivering elaborate stage shows that defy expectations. From "Love It To Death" to "Detroit Stories", Cooper's influence on rock, film, and culture remains unmatched.

JUDAS PRIEST, hailing from Birmingham, England, has been at the forefront of heavy metal for over 50 years. With iconic albums like "British Steel", "Screaming For Vengeance" and their newest release "Invincible Shield", the band's legacy is cemented by their Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction and unparalleled live performances.