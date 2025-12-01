JUDAS PRIEST Announces Summer 2026 'Faithkeepers' European Tour

British heavy metal legends JUDAS PRIEST have announced the details of their 2026 "Faithkeepers" European tour.

The trek will kick off less than a year after PRIEST teamed up with Alice Cooper for a 22-city North American co-headlining tour this fall.

PRIEST is continuing to tour in support of its 19th studio album, "Invincible Shield", which debuted at No. 18 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

JUDAS PRIEST 2026 "Faithkeepers" tour dates:

Jul. 26 - Neu-Ulm, Germany - Wileysportpark

Jul. 28 - Warsaw, Poland - Torwar

Aug. 2 - Ostrava, Czech Republic - Ostrava Arena

Aug. 4 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Nepala Arena

Aug. 6 - Halle, Germany - Messehalle

Aug. 12 - Tilburg, The Netherlands - O13

Aug. 16 - Carhaix-Plougher, France - Motorcultur Festival

Aug. 18 - Pamplona, Spain - Navarra Arena

Aug. 20 - Valencia, Spain - Navarra Arena

Aug. 23 - Goarshausen, German - Loreley Amphitheatre

In a recent interview with Anne Erickson of Audio Ink Radio, JUDAS PRIEST bassist Ian Hill was asked about the possibility of a follow-up to "Invincible Shield", which came out in March 2024. He said: "There's plans to go back into the studio in the new year. So when it'll be released, I don't know. It's a long process. We're in no rush either, so it'll be a while. But the recording is gonna happen, it looks like, next year."

Asked if he and the other members of PRIEST have started writing new music at all on the road, Ian said: "I know Richie [Faulkner, PRIEST guitarist] has. He's got quite a few ideas together, yeah. So we've got a head start there."

As for PRIEST's touring plans in support of the next studio album, Hill said: "Well, that'll happen as well. Obviously, if you have an album, you have to go out and tour with it. So, yeah, that'll happen too."

"Invincible Shield" entered the U.K. chart at No. 2, just behind Ariana Grande's "Eternal Sunshine".

Prior to "Invincible Shield"'s arrival, PRIEST's highest U.K. chart achievement was with 1980's "British Steel", which reached No. 4.

PRIEST's 2018 album "Firepower" entered the chart at No. 5.

"Invincible Shield" was JUDAS PRIEST's fifth Top 10 album, after the aforementioned "British Steel" and "Firepower", as well as 2014's "Redeemer Of Souls" (No. 6) and the 1979 live album "Unleashed In The East" (No. 10).

"Invincible Shield" landed at No. 1 in Germany, Finland, Sweden and Switzerland, as well as No. 5 in France, No. 8 in Italy and No. 16 in Australia

During the European leg of JUDAS PRIEST's "Shield Of Pain" tour, the band's setlist included seven tracks from PRIEST's 1990 album "Painkiller", which is celebrating its 35th anniversary this year.

In addition to performing the "Painkiller" title track, PRIEST played "All Guns Blazing", "Hell Patrol", "A Touch Of Evil", "Night Crawler", "One Shot At Glory" and "Between The Hammer And The Anvil" from the same LP.

When PRIEST first announced the "Shield Of Pain" tour last fall, the band promised a "rare" and "unique set" which would include "beloved classics" and would "be defending the metal faith in a truly memorable experience throughout Europe".

Photo credit: Andy "Elvis" McGovern