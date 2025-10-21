JUDAS PRIEST Donates $100,000 To Los Angeles Fire Department

The members of JUDAS PRIEST were very pleased to donate $100,000 to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) before their show at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, California on Sunday, October 19, 2025 This was a contribution from the band to help the people who suffered damage due to the recent wildfires across Los Angeles County and surrounding areas.

The members of JUDAS PRIEST are pictured above meeting with six of the fire fighters when the band presented them with the check.

Earlier this month, a city-commissioned review was released stating that the Los Angeles Fire Department needs to overhaul its staffing policies, improve communication systems and enhance wildfire training following the devastating Palisades Fire that killed 12 people and destroyed much of the Pacific Palisades community.

The largest of the fires in Los Angeles County, the aforementioned Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood, began on January 7 and spread to 23,707 acres. The second largest of the fires — the Eaton Fire, north of Pasadena — also began on January 7 and spread to 14,021 acres.

Produced by Live Nation, PRIEST's 22-city tour with Alice Cooper kicked off September 16 at Mississippi Coast Coliseum in Biloxi, Mississippi, with stops in Toronto, Phoenix, Los Angeles, and more before wrapping October 26 at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in The Woodlands, Texas.

PRIEST is continuing to tour in support of its latest album, "Invincible Shield", which entered the U.K. chart at No. 2, just behind Ariana Grande's "Eternal Sunshine".

Prior to "Invincible Shield"'s arrival, PRIEST's highest U.K. chart achievement was with 1980's "British Steel", which reached No. 4.

PRIEST's 2018 album "Firepower" entered the chart at No. 5.

"Invincible Shield" was JUDAS PRIEST's fifth Top 10 album, after the aforementioned "British Steel" and "Firepower", as well as 2014's "Redeemer Of Souls" (No. 6) and the 1979 live album "Unleashed In The East" (No. 10).

"Invincible Shield" landed at No. 1 in Germany, Finland, Sweden and Switzerland, as well as No. 5 in France, No. 8 in Italy and No. 16 in Australia

During the European leg of JUDAS PRIEST's "Shield Of Pain" tour, the band's setlist included seven tracks from PRIEST's 1990 album "Painkiller", which is celebrating its 35th anniversary this year.

In addition to performing the "Painkiller" title track, PRIEST played "All Guns Blazing", "Hell Patrol", "A Touch Of Evil", "Night Crawler", "One Shot At Glory" and "Between The Hammer And The Anvil" from the same LP.

When PRIEST first announced the "Shield Of Pain" tour last fall, the band promised a "rare" and "unique set" which would include "beloved classics" and would "be defending the metal faith in a truly memorable experience throughout Europe".

Photo by Kevin Estrada @KevinEstradaPhotography (courtesy of Chipster PR & Consulting, Inc.)