New Details Emerge On LIMP BIZKIT Bassist SAM RIVERS's Death, Reportedly Involving Cardiac Arrest

TMZ has revealed more details surrounding the passing of LIMP BIZKIT bassist Sam Rivers.

The Fred Durst-fronted outfit announced on Saturday (October 18) that Rivers died earlier that day at age 48.

Earlier today (Tuesday, October 21),a spokesperson for the St. Johns County, Florida Fire Rescue told TMZ that they responded to a call for a "nonresponsive person in cardiac arrest" on Saturday. Additionally, a rep for the St. Johns County Sheriff told the tabloid site that "deputies responded to an attended death at that address."

An attended death is one "in which the decedent has been a patient under medical care for a serious or life-threatening illness that will likely lead to death in a relatively short period of time (days or months, but not years)," according to the American Institute of Crime Scene Integrity.

Rivers, who was born in Jacksonville, Florida, in 1977, was one third of the original LIMP BIZKIT lineup in 1994, alongside vocalist Durst and drummer John Otto. (Guitarist Wes Borland and DJ Lethal joined in 1996.)

Rivers left the band in 2015 for health reasons that he later revealed were liver ailments due to alcohol abuse.

"I got liver disease from excessive drinking … I had to leave LIMP BIZKIT in 2015 because I felt so horrible, and a few months after that I realized I had to change everything because I had really bad liver disease," Rivers revealed in Jon Wiederhorn's book "Raising Hell (Backstage Tales From The Lives Of Metal Legends)". "I quit drinking and did everything the doctors told me. I got treatment for the alcohol and got a liver transplant, which was a perfect match."

Rivers recalled doctors warning him that he would die without quitting alcohol. "It got so bad I had to go to UCLA Hospital, and the doctor said, 'If you don't stop, you're going to die. And right now, you're looking like you need a new liver.'"

Sam rejoined LIMP BIZKIT in 2018 and remained in the group until his death.

When Sam's LIMP BIZKIT bandmates announced his passing, they wrote in a statement: "Today we lost our brother. Our bandmate. Our heartbeat. Sam Rivers wasn't just our bass player — he was pure magic. The pulse beneath every song, the calm in the chaos, the soul in the sound.

"He was a once-in-a-lifetime kind of human," the eulogy — signed by Durst, Borland, Otto and DJ Lethal — read. "A true legend of legends. And his spirit will live forever in every groove, every stage, every memory."