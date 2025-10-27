JUDAS PRIEST Presented With Key To City By Albuquerque's Metalhead Mayor

British heavy metal legends JUDAS PRIEST were presented with keys to the city by Albuquerque, New Mexico's mayor Tim Keller prior to their October 23 concert at Isleta Amphitheater in Albuquerque. A video of the presentation can be seen below.

PRIEST commented: "Thank you to the mayor, his team, and all the Metal Maniacs of Albuquerque!"

In the past year and a half, Keller had also given keys to the city to members of TESTAMENT, POSSESSED's Jeff Becerra, SOULFLY's Max Cavalera and IRON MAIDEN's Bruce Dickinson.

In October 2022, SOULFLY posted a photo of Keller donning one of the band's long-sleeve t-shirts when he cast his ballot in that year's U.S. midterm election.

This was not the first time Keller had sported heavy metal merchandise in public. Five years ago, Keller donned a MACHINE HEAD hooded sweatshirt when he cast his ballot in the U.S. presidential election. Back in December 2018, he wore a PANTERA Christmas sweater for a signing of a bill granting family paid parental leave to city employees. The legislation made Albuquerque the first city in New Mexico to extend paid parental leave benefits to its municipal workforce.

Born and raised in Albuquerque, Keller is well-known as a fan of heavy metal music and has often attended shows in the city. He has also introduced metal bands, including ANTHRAX and TRIVIUM, onstage.

"Albuquerque has always been pretty strong on the heavy metal front," Keller told The New York Times five years ago. "What can I say, this is something I've been into for a long time."

Keller told the Albuquerque Journal that his favorite heavy metal group is the Brazilian band SEPULTURA, of whom Cavalera is a founding member. "They are awesome," he said. "It's the music of empowerment."

Back in 2017, Keller was asked to name the best metal show he ever saw in Albuquerque.

"I wasn't just a heavy metal fan, I still am," Keller said. "In fact, I saw MASTODON, like, three days ago at the El Rey [Theater]."

He went on to say that his favorite metal concert in Albuquerque was MACHINE HEAD at the Sunshine Theater in 2016.

Keller admitted to buying cheap tickets to a MEGADETH concert at Tingley Coliseum and finding himself in the general admission area in front of stage. "And I got kicked out once, but on that show, I made it in," he said. "And it was awesome."

Keller, a Democrat, took over as mayor of New Mexico's largest city in December 2017. He replaced two-term mayor Richard Berry, who did not seek re-election.

Keller was elected to a second four-year term in November 2021. He pulled off the win with nearly 60% of the vote.

Keller and his wife, Liz, have two young children.