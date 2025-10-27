THE DAMNED Announces Special New Covers Album 'Not Like Everybody Else' In Tribute To BRIAN JAMES

THE DAMNED has announced the release of "Not Like Everybody Else", a deeply personal and celebratory covers album — dedicated to the memory of Brian James, the band's legendary founding guitarist, who passed away on March 6, 2025. Recorded in a blistering five days of emotion and creative fire at Revolver Studio in Los Angeles, the album finds THE DAMNED — Dave Vanian on vocals, Captain Sensible on guitar, Rat Scabies on drums, Paul Gray on bass and joined by longtime keyboardist Monty Oxymoron — reconnecting with the raw energy that started it all. "Not Like Everybody Else" marks the first time in 40 years that Rat Scabies has returned to the studio with the band.

Kicking off with R. Dean Taylor's "There's A Ghost In My House" and moving through classics like PINK FLOYD's "See Emily Play" and THE ANIMALS' "When I Was Young", the album closes with a powerful farewell: "The Last Time" by THE ROLLING STONES, featuring Brian James himself, taken from his final live performance with THE DAMNED at Hammersmith and lovingly remixed for this release.

To celebrate the album, THE DAMNED will play a one-off covers show at Albert Hall in Manchester on January 28, 2026 performing songs from "Not Like Everybody Else" alongside fan-favorite covers that have marked their career. It will be an unforgettable night honoring Brian James and the band's shared history.

Fans who order the album through the official album store starting October 29 will receive early access to release show tickets. In addition, three exclusive 7" vinyl singles featuring previously unreleased B-sides will be available for pre-sale in the store.

The first single, "There's A Ghost In My House", reimagines R. Dean Taylor's classic with THE DAMNED's unmistakable energy and dark charm. Driven by Captain Sensible's urgent guitar and Dave Vanian's atmospheric vocal delivery, the track perfectly blends Northern soul spirit and gothic rock swagger. It's both a nod to Brian James's love of raw, melodic power and a reminder of THE DAMNED's gift for turning familiar songs into something entirely their own.

"There's A Ghost In My House", accompanied by a music video directed by Gilbert Trejo and filmed during the band's recent U.S. tour — including their legendary show at the inaugural CBGB Festival in Brooklyn, New York — will be released on October 30.

Set to coincide with THE DAMNED's 50th-anniversary celebrations, "Not Like Everybody Else" isa heartfelt homage, and a testament to the enduring spirit of one of punk's most pioneering bands.

50 years of THE DAMNED also means 50 years of punk, with the explosion of 1976 hitting a half century. The band jump started the revolution, releasing the first U.K. punk single in "New Rose" and album "Damned, Damned, Damned". Brian James wrote that debut single and was lead songwriter on the album. He left the group after the release of their second album, "Music For Pleasure", in 1977.

The band earned an ever-expanding fan base fueled by legendary live shows, while their dar lyrics and Dave Vanian's rich baritone vocals catapulted them to the forefront of the goth-rock genre.

THE DAMNED have announced a special 50th-anniversary show at OVO Arena Wembley on Saturday, April 11, 2026, marking five decades since the band first exploded on to the scene as one of the founders of British punk rock. The milestone celebration will also feature special guests THE LOVELESS featuring Marc Almond, PETER HOOK AND THE LIGHT and THE COURETTES.

"Not Like Everybody Else" track listing:

01. There's A Ghost In My House

02. Summer In The City

03. Making Time

04. Gimme Danger

05. See Emily Play

06. I'm Not Like Everybody Else

07. Heart Full Of Soul

08. You Must Be A Witch

09. When I Was Young

10. The Last Time

Press photo courtesy of The Outside Organisation