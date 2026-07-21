JUDAS PRIEST: 'Sad Wings Of Destiny' 50th-Anniversary Archival Edition To Be Made Available During 'Faithkeepers' Summer 2026 Tour

Exciter Records has announced the release of JUDAS PRIEST's "Sad Wings Of Destiny (Original 1976 Masters)", a newly restored 50th-anniversary archival edition that will make its debut in CD format exclusively at merchandise stands during JUDAS PRIEST's "Faithkeepers" summer 2026 European tour.

Created to celebrate one of heavy metal's most influential and enduring albums, this landmark restoration returns to the original 1976 analog stereo master tapes to present the album's original mixes with exceptional fidelity and clarity while preserving the sound, dynamics, and character that established "Sad Wings Of Destiny" as a cornerstone of heavy metal history.

The restoration project began with the careful preservation and high-resolution transfer of the original analogue master tapes at British Grove Studios in London under the supervision of Tom Allom and Luie Stylianou. The newly restored audio was then mastered by Grammy Award-winning engineer Matt Colton at Metropolis Studios in London, preserving the spirit and integrity of the original recordings.

This anniversary edition also restores the band's intended running order, opening with "Prelude" and allowing listeners to experience the album as it was originally conceived in 1976.

"There have been numerous releases and reissues over the decades by different companies in different territories," said Michael Closter, founder of Exciter Records. "When Exciter Records acquired the original analogue master tapes, we were presented with a rare opportunity to return directly to the source. By carefully restoring the tapes, preserving them digitally for future generations, and creating a new master from those original recordings, we believe we have created the most faithful presentation of the original 'Sad Wings Of Destiny'."

Premiering during the "Faithkeepers" summer 2026 European tour, this tour-exclusive CD marks the opening chapter of Exciter Records' 50th-anniversary celebration of "Sad Wings Of Destiny". Additional projects and archival releases are planned throughout the commemorative campaign, further exploring the legacy and evolution of one of heavy metal's most important recordings.

In a 2015 interview with OC Weekly, JUDAS PRIEST singer Rob Halford said that "Sad Wings Of Destiny" was his "personal favorite" PRIEST album. "I really love that album," he said. "It has a lot of good things going for it, and it's an important album for us as a band and for heavy metal music in general. It's just a very solid and representation of a lot of the best of PRIEST: the riffs, the tempo the songwriting and vocals. It still stands the test of time and is one of my personal favorites to this day, but that doesn't mean I don't love our other works."