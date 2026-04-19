JUDAS PRIEST's RICHIE FAULKNER Defends Bands Who Tour Without Their Classic Lineups: 'If People Don't Wanna Go' See Them, 'Then Don't Go'

In a new interview with the Metal Forever Music Defenders Of Metal podcast, JUDAS PRIEST guitarist Richie Faulkner addressed the fact that some fans have criticized bands like RUSH for choosing to tour again without the full classic lineup. Asked how he feels about various long-running bands hitting the road without all the original players, Richie said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I think as long as the guys wanna do it, they should do it. If people don't wanna go, then don't go. And people kind of vote with their ticket, don't they? If RUSH got up there and you've got 20,000 people in an auditorium and the guys wanna do it, do it. But if RUSH turned up and there was five people there, they've got an issue. Maybe people don't wanna see it. I can name other bands as well. If the guys wanna do it and people are showing up in the thousands to see it, then why not do it? If people don't wanna go, then don't. Simple as that. That's what I'd say."

Vocalist Rob Halford and bassist Ian Hill are the only remaining members from JUDAS PRIEST's "classic" lineup in the current PRIEST touring band, which also includes guitarists Faulkner and Andy Sneap and drummer Scott Travis.

Hill is the sole remaining original member of PRIEST, which formed in 1969. Halford joined the group in 1973 and guitarist Glenn Tipton signed on in 1974. Rob left PRIEST in the early 1990s to form his own band, then came back to PRIEST in 2003. Founding guitarist K.K. Downing parted ways with the band in 2011, and was replaced by Richie Faulkner.

Nearly three decades Richie's senior, K.K. left PRIEST amid claims of band conflict, shoddy management and declining quality of performance.

In December 2010, JUDAS PRIEST announced that its "Epitaph" farewell world tour would be the band's last. Downing left PRIEST before the start of the trek, and a year later Halford said "it's turned out not to be the final world tour" and explained the band had "got into gear again" since they recruited Faulkner.

Tipton was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease more than 15 years ago but announced in early 2018 he was going to sit out touring activities in support of PRIEST's "Firepower" album. He was replaced by "Firepower" and "Invincible Shield" producer Sneap, who is also known for his work in NWOBHM revivalists HELL and cult thrash outfit SABBAT.

Travis joined PRIEST after an audition in Spain in November 1989.

Scott made his recording debut with PRIEST on the band's 12th album, 1990's "Painkiller", which marked Halford's last recording with the band for more than decade, as he left PRIEST in May 1992 to pursue a solo career.

Press photo credit: Jeremiah Scott