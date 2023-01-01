JUDAS PRIEST's ROB HALFORD Thanks 'Metal Maniacs' For Their 'Love And Support'

JUDAS PRIEST singer Rob Halford has shared a New Year's message with the band's fans, thanking them for their support and expressing his hope for "peace around the world".

In the brief video message, which can be seen below, Halford says: "Hello, metal maniacs. Thank you for all your love and support throughout 2022. It felt amazing to see you once again out in force flying the heavy metal flag as we celebrated the culmination of our 50th-anniversary shows together.

"Happy new year for 2023. May it bring you all you hope for with love, good health and any kind of prosperity, and most importantly peace — peace around the world.

"We love you and look forward to all the great metal happenings still to come."

This past November, Halford released a new book called "Biblical: Rob Halford's Heavy Metal Scriptures". In the follow-up to his 2020 autobiography "Confess", Halford runs his lively eye over all facets of the hard rock history and the heavy metal world via bite-sized reflections, opinions, and memories in scores and scores of areas, all linked by a biblical theme.

Last year, Halford publicly revealed that he battled prostate cancer during the pandemic. He previously mentioned his cancer battle in the new chapter added to the updated paperback edition of "Confess". In "Confess", Halford revealed that he was diagnosed with cancer after experiencing symptoms for at least a couple of years.

In July 2020, Rob underwent prostatectomy, an operation where the entire prostate gland is removed plus some of the tissue around it, including the seminal vesicles. After more cancer was found in 2021, he went through radiation treatments in April and May 2021 and eventually got then all-clear in June 2021. He also had an appendectomy after a tumor was discovered on his appendix.

JUDAS PRIEST is scheduled to join Ozzy Osbourne for the European leg of his rescheduled "No More Tours 2" in May.