JUSTIN HAWKINS Defends Taking Microphone Away From BRIAN JOHNSON During 'Back In Black'

Justin Hawkins has explained why he took the microphone away from Brian Johnson during the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert at London's Wembley Stadium.

The mic handover occurred when the AC/DC singer and METALLICA drummer Lars Ulrich joined the FOO FIGHTERS onstage at the September 3 event to run through a pair of AC/DC classics.

"Please welcome to the stage our good buddy Lars, and Brian Johnson from AC-fuckin'-DC," FOO FIGHTERS frontman Dave Grohl said, as the group kicked into "Back In Black". About a minute into the track, Johnson seemingly motioned to Hawkins, who has no relation to Taylor Hawkins, fresh off his performance with Wolfgang Van Halen earlier in the day. THE DARKNESS frontman then walked out on stage and took the microphone from Johnson, before swapping lines with the legendary AC/DC vocalist.

"Woo, that was fun," Johnson exclaimed afterward. "I enjoyed that. Thank you." Johnson and Ulrich, along with the FOO FIGHTERS, then launched into a version of AC/DC's "Let There Be Rock" before Ulrich came from behind the kit to address the crowd.

"Taylor, I know you're watching," Ulrich said as he prepared to leave the stage. "I know you're hearing this. I know you're feeling this. We fucking love you. On behalf of everybody in METALLICA, nothing but love. Thank you Wembley. We'll see you soon."

Earlier today (Sunday, August 4),THE DARKNESS subtweeted a video of Justin's performance with Wolfgang and included the following message: "Wolfgang Van Halen shredding 'hot for teacher' with Dave Grohl & Justin Hawkins @foofighters @MammothWVH @thedarkness #TaylorHawkinsWembley #TaylorHawkins EVH is [smiling] somewhere".

In response, one person tweeted, "[Justin] should've gotten his ass kicked backstage for his little stunt during Back In Black", while another fan defended THE DARKNESS's singer, writing: "Brian called him onto the stage!" Justin then got involved the discussion himself, tweeting: "Yeah, 10 seconds before the AC DC section Brian told me to get up for the second verse of BIB. I didn't want to do it, never sung that before but DG said 'if Brian tells you to do something, you fucking do it.' Haha".

A short time later, Wolfgang Van Halen, who received rave reviews for his performance of a couple of VAN HALEN classics, weighed in, writing: "You're goddamn right! And you killed it", to which Justin responded: "Haha I wouldn't say that ;) To be honest, I feel like BJ just wanted to drag me up for a laugh and to give his voice a few seconds to recover in time for the rest of the track. I thought he did an AMAZING job and I'm always happy to help out when needed."

A number of other musicians from around the world gathered in support of Taylor, with various artists playing songs from FOO FIGHTERS' vast catalog.

The concert opened with former OASIS frontman Liam Gallagher performing his band's "Rock 'N' Roll Star" and "Live Forever", backed by the FOO FIGHTERS. Later, Grohl was seen breaking into tears as he performed "Times Like These".

Hawkins died in March in Bogota, Colombia due to a reported cardiovascular collapse at the age of 50.

He left behind his wife Alison Hawkins and three children — 16-year-old Oliver Shane, 13-year-old Annabelle and 8-year-old Everleigh.

