K.K. DOWNING On Performing For Fans Of All Ages During KK'S PRIEST's Tour: 'It's Been Quite Emotional'

During an appearance on "Cincy Lifestyle" on WCPO-TV, former JUDAS PRIEST guitarist K.K. Downing spoke about the first-ever U.S. tour with his new band KK'S PRIEST, which also features another ex-PRIEST member, singer Tim "Ripper" Owens. K.K. said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "It's been going, like, literally a very, very fast rate — travel every day. But [it's] great to be back in this neck of the woods.

"People tell me I did, in my career, probably about 16 tours of Japan alone," Downing continued. "So you can imagine how many tours I did of America. People, in the early days, might remember we were out there supporting, did a couple of tours with KISS, I think. Did some LED ZEPPELIN stuff, ALICE COOPER, FOGHAT. So, we've had a great run. But it's great to be back."

Regarding the multigenerational appeal of JUDAS PRIEST's music, K.K. said: "Yeah, it's been verging on emotional, I would have to say, to see the people coming for autographs before and after the shows. People of a certain age, and I'm sure that they were fans back in the '70s, and, of course, they've been on the journey with myself and associated bands for most of their lives. And I think that's what music is about — the fans and the dedication. And they come with their — obviously, it's great to see the big bunches of LPs that they bought throughout the decades. So, it's been quite emotional."

Added Owens: "And the ages are just everywhere. It's so great to look out in the audience and see the teenagers. It's funny 'cause some of them are even young or probably [coming with] their grandkids. I mean, it's a whole spectrum of people and a new generation of people that have come into the music."

Continued Downing: "We have become a family kind of institution. 'Cause [we get] uncles and aunts [coming to our shows]. It's a family night out now."

In addition to Downing and Owens, KK'S PRIEST features guitarist A.J. Mills (HOSTILE),bassist Tony Newton (VOODOO SIX) and drummer Sean Elg (DEATHRIDERS, CAGE).

KK'S PRIEST's first-ever U.S. headlining tour, which features support from L.A. GUNS and BURNING WITCHES, kicked off on March 7 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The tour is the first of at least a two-leg USA run of shows, planned to continue later in 2024.

KK'S PRIEST's sophomore album, "The Sinner Rides Again", came out in September 2023 via the Austrian label Napalm Records.

KK'S PRIEST made its live debut on July 6, 2023 at Downing's KK's Steel Mill in Wolverhampton, United Kingdom.

K.K. formed KK'S PRIEST after JUDAS PRIEST turned down his offer to rejoin the band for their 50th-anniversary tour. It followed a couple of celebrated stage appearances, first with former MANOWAR guitarist Ross The Boss in the summer of 2019, then with a one-off lineup that included former MEGADETH bassist David Ellefson and former PRIEST drummer Les Binks later that year.

KK'S PRIEST released its debut album, "Sermons Of The Sinner", in October 2021 via Explorer1 Music Group/EX1 Records.

Downing spent four months writing and recording "Sermons Of The Sinner" and, along with new ideas, he even resurrected a few archived riffs from the 1980s.

Downing was reunited with JUDAS PRIEST for a performance at the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony in November 2022 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

PRIEST received the Musical Excellence Award at the event, which honored Eminem, Dolly Parton, DURAN DURAN, Lionel Richie, Pat Benatar, EURYTHMICS and Carly Simon in the Performers category.

Downing left PRIEST in 2011 amid claims of band conflict, shoddy management and declining quality of performance. He was replaced by Richie Faulkner, nearly three decades his junior.

In 2019, Downing said that he reached out to JUDAS PRIEST about taking part in the band's 50th-anniversary tour but that their response was that they were not interested in including him in the celebrations.

In 2018, Downing revealed that he sent two resignation letters to his bandmates when he decided to quit JUDAS PRIEST. The first was described as "a graceful exit note, implying a smooth retirement from music," while the second was "angrier, laying out all of his frustrations with specific parties."

Downing later said that he believed the second letter was "a key reason" he wasn't invited to rejoin PRIEST after Glenn Tipton's decision to retire from touring.

Owens joined PRIEST in 1996 and recorded two studio albums with the band — 1997's "Jugulator" and 2001's "Demolition" — before PRIEST reunited with Rob Halford in 2003.