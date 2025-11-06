K.K. DOWNING-Produced Second Album From British Heavy Metal Band TAILGUNNER, 'Midnight Blitz', To Arrive In February

Carrying the torch of NWOBHM is TAILGUNNER. Recently signed to Napalm Records, the young British band has announced its upcoming sophomore album, "Midnight Blitz", due out on February 6, 2026. Drawing heavily from classic heavy metal sounds, TAILGUNNER have found support in the very heroes they follow: after making a strong impression supporting KK'S PRIEST, legendary JUDAS PRIEST guitarist K.K. Downing went on to produce "Midnight Blitz". The dynamic album now pushes the genre forward just like its influences once did, with TAILGUNNER always crafting their sound and building on what they have, while never compromising on what they started with.

Along with the announcement and fittingly introduced by air raid sirens comes the first new song, title track "Midnight Blitz". Blitzkrieg drums and screaming twin lead guitars make the 1980s come alive again — a powerful harbinger of what earned TAILGUNNER K.K. Downing's rare endorsement to begin with.

TAILGUNNER comments on "Midnight Blitz": "Whilst touring our debut album, we shared stages with members of IRON MAIDEN, JUDAS PRIEST and ACCEPT — we watched, we learned, and we put it all down on tape. The aim behind 'Midnight Blitz' was to craft an all-time album opener, like 'Aces High', 'Painkiller', 'Welcome To The Jungle' and 'Hells Bells'. Everyone remembers the first time you hear the opening track on an album that changes everything. The hair stands up on the back of your neck and you know from this moment onwards, nothing will ever be the same. The launch sequence on the next era of TAILGUNNER has been hit. 'Masters of the skies, never call it quits. Time to do or die, we are the Midnight Blitz!'"

Downing comments on TAILGUNNER: "TAILGUNNER is a band we should have seen emerge years ago from the U.K. They personify everything that is heavy metal. They are loud and proud, and totally descended from everyone in metal that has gone before — their energy and rawness, together with their brand of metal, incorporates all of the godfathers and much more. MAIDEN, PRIEST, MOTÖRHEAD, DEF LEPPARD — the list is endless. The band has a youthful freshness and a uniqueness that will no doubt elevate them to being a true metal favorite of the fans."

Watch the official music video for "Midnight Blitz" below.

"Midnight Blitz" is classic heavy metal without being pastiche. This is a band for the here and now – not just worshipping at the altar, but determined to stand upon it as the metal gods of a whole new generation of headbangers. TAILGUNNER prove their skills effortlessly, carving themselves out as heavy metal's future and grabbing the torch from the legends themselves. Catchy hooks, killer riffs, and appealing to every heavy metal fan.

TAILGUNNER comments: "Like phantoms of the clouds, the 'Midnight Blitz' screams silently through the air. Descending on their prey, a heavy metal militia striking at the speed of sound. Only blood can run! Whilst touring our debut album, we were described by one roadie as 'The bastard child of MAIDEN and PRIEST' and that became the ethos for our new album 'Midnight Blitz'. Just like our fore bearers, we are determined to push forward, always crafting our sound and building on what we have, whilst never compromising on what we started with — pure heavy metal! We are not just worshipping at the altar of those who have gone before, but determined to stand upon it and be the heroes for a whole new generation! We played over 100 shows touring our debut album, sharing the stages with some of the most legendary names in metal while paying our dues in blood, sweat, tears and endless nights out on the road. Everything we learned is on display here, packed into 10 tracks in what we feel can be a true, essential TAILGUNNER album. Produced by none other than the metal guitar god K.K. Downing, working closely with K.K. during this entire process has been the ride of a lifetime and you can hear those touches of a bonafide metal god throughout this album!"

The ambitious quintet fires with more precision than ever before on 10 versatile tracks. An air raid siren stands as harbinger of the onslaught from the powerful title track, "Midnight Blitz", in which blitzkrieg drums and screaming twin lead guitars serve as a powerful sign of what is to come. The epic "Tears In Rain" showcases frontman Craig Cairns's broad vocal skills and the band's ability to deliver huge, infectious choruses. "Follow Me In Death" boasts TAILGUNNER's MAIDEN-esque approach to grandiose, heavy melodies, while "The Lost Boys"-inspired "Dead Until Dark" turns up the '80s vibes full throttle. With "Barren Lands And Seas Of Red", the young British band prove they have epics in their arsenal, continuing to intertwine catchy choruses with manic, thrash tinged riffs before letting audiences catch their breaths during the modern classic ballad "War In Heaven" — goosebumps guaranteed! The following "Blood Sacrifice" ups the tempo significantly and offers numerous opportunities to raise your fist and shout along, while "Night Raids" and "Eye Of The Storm" add triumphant notes, respectively, preparing for the grand finale. The epic, power metal feel of "Eulogy" wraps "Midnight Blitz" up masterfully, shifting from gently orchestrated melodies and memorable vocals before exploding into speed metal fireworks.

"Midnight Blitz" track listing:

01. Midnight Blitz

02. Tears In Rain

03. Follow Me In Death

04. Dead Until Dark

05. Barren Lands And Seas Of Red

06. War In Heaven

07. Blood Sacrifice

08. Night Raids

09. Eye Of The Storm

10. Eulogy

TAILGUNNER is:

Craig Cairns - Vocals

Rhea Thompson - Lead Guitar

Zach Salvini - Lead Guitar

Bones - Bass Guitar

Eddie Mariotti - Drums

Photo credit: Tunde Valiszka