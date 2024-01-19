KANYE WEST Wears BURZUM Shirt In New Photo

A new photo has been shared online of the artist formerly known as Kanye West wearing a t-shirt from the controversial Norwegian black metal band BURZUM.

Earlier today (Friday, January 19),American rapper, singer and record producer JPEGMafia took to his social media to post a picture of him hanging out with West, who can be seen sporting the BURZUM piece of merchandise.

JPEGMafia shared the photo just days after he publicly questioned why Ye was ignoring his studio talents in favor of artists "who have less to offer u than me." JPEGMafia went on to refer to himself as "a scientist in the lab, a surgeon."

BURZUM was founded by Kristian "Varg" Vikernes (a.k.a. Count Grishnackh),who was convicted in 1994 and sentenced to Norway's longest prison term of 21 years for the August 1993 murder of MAYHEM guitarist Oystein Aarseth (a.k.a. Euronymous) and for burning down three churches, including the original Holmenkollen Chapel next to the Holmenkollen Ski Jump in Oslo. He was released from prison in 2009 after serving 16 years of that sentence.

In 2016, Kanye was featured in a rap song by Gucci Mane, "Pussy Print", which sampled BURZUM's 1996 track "Rundgang Um Die Transzendentale Säule Der Singularität".

Last month, several media outlets noted that the layout and typography for West's upcoming LP, "Vultures", echoes album covers by BURZUM.

After Vikernes was released from prison, he continued to express extreme views on his web site, claiming that "civil war, race war and a return to extreme nationalism" are "the only solution." He added: "Nothing other than a new Ice Age can stop immigration from Asia and Africa."

In recent years, West made headlines with his antisemitic remarks and was labeled "antisemite of the year" by a watchdog group named StopAntisemitism in 2022 after made posts on X in which he said he wished to go "death con 3" on Jews. Following his remarks, many of his sponsors decided to disassociate themselves from the rapper, ending their contracts with him.