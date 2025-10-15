KATAKLYSM Announces 'Freedom Or Death' 2026 European Tour With VADER And BLOOD RED THRONE

KATAKLYSM Announces 'Freedom Or Death' 2026 European Tour With VADER And BLOOD RED THRONEOctober 15, 2025
In 2026, KATAKLYSM will be coming back to Europe for a massive headline tour across 32 cities. Accompanied by VADER and BLOOD RED THRONE, fans can expect to be served some of the most explosive extreme metal nights.
KATAKLYSM's "Freedom Or Death" tour 2026 with VADER and BLOOD RED THRONE:
Feb. 18 - FR - Paris @ La Machine Du Moulin Rouge
Feb. 20 - UK - Wolverhampton @ KK's Steel Mill
Feb. 21 - UK - Glasgow @ Slay
Feb. 22 - UK - Manchester @ Academy 2
Feb. 23 - UK - London @ O2 Academy Islington
Feb. 25 - FR - Rennes @ L'Etage
Feb. 26 - FR - Toulouse @ Le Bikini
Feb. 27 - ES - Madrid @ Sala Mon
Feb. 28 - ES - Pamplona @ Sala Totem
March 01 - ES - Barcelona @ Razzmatazz 2
March 03 - CH - Geneve @ L'Usine
March 04 - IT - Milan @ Legend Club
March 05 - SI - Ljubljana @ Kino Siska
March 06 - CZ - Brno @ Fleda
March 07 - SK - Kosice @ Colloseum
March 08 - HU - Budapest @ Barba Negra Blue Stage
March 10 - AT - Vienna @ Simmcity
March 11 - DE - Munich @ Backstage Werk
March 12 - DE - Heidelberg @ Halle 02
March 13 - DE - Memmingen @ Kaminwerk
March 14 - CH - Pratteln @ Z7
March 15 - DE - Trier @ Forum
March 17 - BE - Antwerp @ Trix
March 18 - DE - Hamburg @ Markthalle
March 19 - DK - Copenhagen @ Pumpehuset
March 20 - DE - Berlin @ Festsaal Kreuzberg
March 21 - DE - Leipzig @ Hellraiser
March 22 - DE - Bochum @ Zeche
March 24 - DE - Frankfurt @ Batschkapp
March 25 - DE - Braunschweig @ Westand
March 26 - NL - Leiden @ Gebr. De Nobel
March 27 - DE - Bamberg @ Brose Arena
For almost three decades, the U.S./French Canadian-based melodic death metal syndicate KATAKLYSM has delivered unapologetic waves of powerful sound across the entire globe. On August 11, 2023, the band's 15th full-length studio album, "Goliath", was unleashed unto the masses via Nuclear Blast Records.
Following the release of 2020's highly acclaimed "Unconquered" album, KATAKLYSM had more time than usual to work on the follow-up album. Normally equipped with a release every two years, the band had the opportunity to really craft this album over the span of three years. "Goliath", staying true to its name, is an aggressive and mean album that was a product of its own unique obstacles.
"There's a lot of anger but also a lot of darkness in this record, it reflects the current mood of the world," commented KATAKLYSM vocalist Maurizio Iacono. "'Goliath' is an album that searches deep into questioning things that are happening on a global scale and inside society itself, are you okay with everything you see?"
He added: "There's something weird going on around the world, there is a lot of dysfunction. And this record has this mean, aggressive feeling about it. It's also about fighting back, Standing up even if it seems at times impossible to do so…a modern-day David vs Goliath: fighting back for what is right for yourself and the people you love. The record kinda has that type of overall reach."
Not many bands have achieved what KATAKLYSM has in the span of their long and rigorous career, but what truly makes them stand them apart from the masses is seeing the world through truthful eyes, and creating the perfect musical landscape to describe it. With this latest album, KATAKLYSM gives an innocent but aggressive album in a time of such uncertainty. "Goliath" is the band's response to the kind of media that was being force-fed from both sides and coming up with their voice and identity that has made them the figures of death metal.
KATAKLYSM recently released a single titled "The Rabbit Hole", continuing the band's powerful journey through their latest chapter. The track showcases KATAKLYSM's unmistakable blend of melodic intensity and raw energy. It calls listeners to wake up, question what they're being told, and resist passively accepting narratives imposed from outside.
KATAKLYSM is:
Maurizio Iacono - Vocals
Jean-François Dagenais - Guitars
Stéphane Barbe - Bass
James Payne - Drums