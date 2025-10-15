KATAKLYSM Announces 'Freedom Or Death' 2026 European Tour With VADER And BLOOD RED THRONE

In 2026, KATAKLYSM will be coming back to Europe for a massive headline tour across 32 cities. Accompanied by VADER and BLOOD RED THRONE, fans can expect to be served some of the most explosive extreme metal nights.

KATAKLYSM's "Freedom Or Death" tour 2026 with VADER and BLOOD RED THRONE:

Feb. 18 - FR - Paris @ La Machine Du Moulin Rouge

Feb. 20 - UK - Wolverhampton @ KK's Steel Mill

Feb. 21 - UK - Glasgow @ Slay

Feb. 22 - UK - Manchester @ Academy 2

Feb. 23 - UK - London @ O2 Academy Islington

Feb. 25 - FR - Rennes @ L'Etage

Feb. 26 - FR - Toulouse @ Le Bikini

Feb. 27 - ES - Madrid @ Sala Mon

Feb. 28 - ES - Pamplona @ Sala Totem

March 01 - ES - Barcelona @ Razzmatazz 2

March 03 - CH - Geneve @ L'Usine

March 04 - IT - Milan @ Legend Club

March 05 - SI - Ljubljana @ Kino Siska

March 06 - CZ - Brno @ Fleda

March 07 - SK - Kosice @ Colloseum

March 08 - HU - Budapest @ Barba Negra Blue Stage

March 10 - AT - Vienna @ Simmcity

March 11 - DE - Munich @ Backstage Werk

March 12 - DE - Heidelberg @ Halle 02

March 13 - DE - Memmingen @ Kaminwerk

March 14 - CH - Pratteln @ Z7

March 15 - DE - Trier @ Forum

March 17 - BE - Antwerp @ Trix

March 18 - DE - Hamburg @ Markthalle

March 19 - DK - Copenhagen @ Pumpehuset

March 20 - DE - Berlin @ Festsaal Kreuzberg

March 21 - DE - Leipzig @ Hellraiser

March 22 - DE - Bochum @ Zeche

March 24 - DE - Frankfurt @ Batschkapp

March 25 - DE - Braunschweig @ Westand

March 26 - NL - Leiden @ Gebr. De Nobel

March 27 - DE - Bamberg @ Brose Arena

For almost three decades, the U.S./French Canadian-based melodic death metal syndicate KATAKLYSM has delivered unapologetic waves of powerful sound across the entire globe. On August 11, 2023, the band's 15th full-length studio album, "Goliath", was unleashed unto the masses via Nuclear Blast Records.

Following the release of 2020's highly acclaimed "Unconquered" album, KATAKLYSM had more time than usual to work on the follow-up album. Normally equipped with a release every two years, the band had the opportunity to really craft this album over the span of three years. "Goliath", staying true to its name, is an aggressive and mean album that was a product of its own unique obstacles.

"There's a lot of anger but also a lot of darkness in this record, it reflects the current mood of the world," commented KATAKLYSM vocalist Maurizio Iacono. "'Goliath' is an album that searches deep into questioning things that are happening on a global scale and inside society itself, are you okay with everything you see?"

He added: "There's something weird going on around the world, there is a lot of dysfunction. And this record has this mean, aggressive feeling about it. It's also about fighting back, Standing up even if it seems at times impossible to do so…a modern-day David vs Goliath: fighting back for what is right for yourself and the people you love. The record kinda has that type of overall reach."

Not many bands have achieved what KATAKLYSM has in the span of their long and rigorous career, but what truly makes them stand them apart from the masses is seeing the world through truthful eyes, and creating the perfect musical landscape to describe it. With this latest album, KATAKLYSM gives an innocent but aggressive album in a time of such uncertainty. "Goliath" is the band's response to the kind of media that was being force-fed from both sides and coming up with their voice and identity that has made them the figures of death metal.

KATAKLYSM recently released a single titled "The Rabbit Hole", continuing the band's powerful journey through their latest chapter. The track showcases KATAKLYSM's unmistakable blend of melodic intensity and raw energy. It calls listeners to wake up, question what they're being told, and resist passively accepting narratives imposed from outside.

KATAKLYSM is:

Maurizio Iacono - Vocals

Jean-François Dagenais - Guitars

Stéphane Barbe - Bass

James Payne - Drums