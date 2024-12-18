KATAKLYSM Frontman MAURIZIO IACONO's EX DEO To Release New EP 'Year Of The Four Emperors'

EX DEO, the Juno-nominated project of KATAKLYSM frontman Maurizio Iacono, will release a new EP, "Year Of The Four Emperors", on January 10, 2025 via the band's new record label Reigning Phoenix Music (RPM). That same month, EX DEO will embark on a tour of Europe in support of DARK FUNERAL and FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE before heading to North America in the spring as the support act for SEPTICFLESH and VLTIMAS.

To commemorate the EP-release announcement, EX DEO has shared the first single, "Vespasian", along with a lyric video which can be seen below.

"The Year Of The Four Emperors" begins with the epic "Galba", a rousing blast of symphonic metal that details his ruthless ascent and downfall. Next is "Otho", a song that musically echoes the titans of melodic death metal such as AMON AMARTH and AMORPHIS. Lyrically, the track explores how Roman emperor Otho schemed to take the throne from Galba, only to be eventually defeated by Vitellius. The following track takes on the tale of Vitellius and his eventual defeat at the hands of Vespasian. The closing track, "Vespasian", conveys a sense of triumph and finality, as the lyrics exalt the emperor as the harbinger of a new era.

Maurizio comments on "Vespasian": "The EP's closing track is an anthem of resilience and renewal. Vespasian emerges as a figure of stability amid the chaos, and the music reflects his calculated strength. Triumphant melodies intertwine with thunderous percussion, capturing his consolidation of power and the restoration of Rome's fractured empire. The lyrics exalt Vespasian as the harbinger of a new era, culminating in a resounding declaration of victory and legacy. His reign ushers in the Flavian dynasty and a semblance of peace."

"Year Of The Four Emperors" track listing:

01. Galba

02. Otho

03. Vitellius

04. Vespasian

EX DEO is no mere band — it is a titan in the world of symphonic death metal, a living embodiment of the might, majesty, and madness of Ancient Rome. Forged in 2008 by Iacono, EX DEO channels the ferocity of metal through the monumental lens of Roman history and serves as exploration of Iacono's heritage and links to Ancient Roman bloodlines. EX DEO crafts a sound as vast and indomitable as the empire itself. With dual roots in the cultural bastions of Montreal, Canada, and Orlando, Florida, EX DEO stands as a juggernaut that bridges ancient glory and modern brutality.

From the outset, EX DEO set a grand standard, with each member — Maurizio Iacono on commanding vocals, Jean-François Dagenais and Stéphane Barbe on guitars, Dano Apekian on bass, and James Payne on drums — assuming the roles of warriors, historians, and musical architects. Augmented by the masterful orchestral compositions of Clemens Wijers, the band transcends the boundaries of metal, weaving symphonies of war, betrayal, and triumph. Their live performances are an immersive spectacle, with the band donning Roman legionnaire regalia, transforming stages into battlefields where the echoes of the past thunder into the present.

EX DEO's debut album, "Romulus" (2009),heralded the arrival of a force unlike any other. Released under the banner of Nuclear Blast and shaped by the deft production of Jean-François Dagenais, the album was a storm of crushing riffs and epic storytelling, featuring guest appearances by Karl Sanders (NILE),Nergal (BEHEMOTH),and Obsidian C. (KEEP OF KALESSIN). With songs like the towering title track "Romulus", the album marched triumphantly into the metal world, leaving an indelible mark on fans and critics alike. The band's conquests extended to stages across Europe and North America, from Hellfest to Paganfest, establishing EX DEO as an unstoppable legion.

The saga continued with "Caligvla" (2012),an audacious chronicle of the madness and grandeur of Emperor Caligula, released on the 2000th anniversary of his birth. Released through Napalm Records, the album showcased EX DEO's ability to merge historical gravitas with symphonic and death metal ferocity. Featuring collaborations with luminaries such as Seth (SEPTICFLESH) and Mariangela Demurtas (TRISTANIA),and accompanied by the stunning video for "I, Caligvla", the album earned a Juno nomination, cementing EX DEO as not just a band, but a historical force in metal.

In 2017, "The Immortal Wars" delivered an earth-shaking exploration of the Punic Wars, a clash of titans between Hannibal and Rome. This conceptual masterpiece was hailed as a cinematic triumph, its grandeur matched only by its unrelenting ferocity. The album's release heralded another era of triumph for EX DEO, as they embarked on monumental tours alongside ENSIFERUM and SEPTICFLESH, leaving audiences awestruck in their wake.

With "The Thirteen Years Of Nero" (2021),EX DEO turned their gaze to the infamous reign of Nero, crafting an album that balanced the decadent madness of the emperor with the band's signature majesty. Critics hailed it as a masterpiece of storytelling and composition, a crown jewel in EX DEO's legacy.

The forthcoming EP, "The Year Of The Four Emperors" (2025),their first at new label home Reigning Phoenix Music, promises to elevate EX DEO's artistry to even greater heights. Through thunderous anthems like "Galba", "Otho", "Vitellius" and "Vespasian", the band will resurrect the chaos of AD 69, a year that saw the rise and fall of four emperors amidst Rome's most harrowing upheavals. This is not merely music — it is history reborn, a symphonic tempest of ambition, betrayal, and triumph.

EX DEO is a behemoth in the metal pantheon, a band that dares to dream as grandly as the empire it reveres. Their music is a testament to the timeless struggle for power and the eternal allure of glory. With each album, they carve their legacy into the annals of metal history, standing as a towering monument to the might of Ancient Rome and the undying power of metal.

EX DEO is:

Maurizio Iacono - vocals

Jean-François Dagenais - guitars

Stéphane Barbe - guitars

Dano Apekian - bass

James Payne - drums