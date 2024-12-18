MAYHEM To Headline 2025 Edition Of 'Decibel Magazine Tour'; MORTIIS And IMPERIAL TRIUMPHANT To Support

The longest-running heavy metal tour in North America returns with its boldest lineup ever in 2025! The Decibel Magazine Tour resumes this spring with Norwegian black metal godfathers MAYHEM headlining Decibel's 12th continental expedition of the extreme.

Tour support comes from countrymate and dungeon synth progenitor MORTIIS, New York City cinematic death metal chaos wielders IMPERIAL TRIUMPHANT and San Diego death rock night-bringers NEW SKELETAL FACES.

"Following the success of last year's tour with the legendary CANNIBAL CORPSE, we are really looking forward to returning to North America to once again headline the renowned Decibel Tour, also hitting some cities we haven't visited in a very long time," MAYHEM says collectively. "We can't wait to kick off the next chapter of MAYHEM with our North American fans. See you all soon!"

Presented by Century Media, and sponsored by Peaceville Records, Out Of Season, EMG Pickups, Perfect World Productions and the Requiem Metal Podcast, tickets for the 2025 Decibel Magazine Tour go on sale Friday, December 20 at 10 a.m. local time.

For ticket links and updates, go to this location.

"The Decibel Magazine Tour 2025" dates:

Mar. 17 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Heaven)

Mar. 18 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

Mar. 19 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue

Mar. 20 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

Mar. 22 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

Mar. 23 - Reading, PA - Reverb

Mar. 24 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

Mar. 25 - Montreal, QC - Théâtre Beanfield

Mar. 26 - Toronto, ON - The Concert Hall

Mar. 27 - Detroit, MI - The Majestic Theatre

Mar. 29 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

Mar. 31 - Denver, CO - Summit

Apr. 03 - Calgary, AB - The Palace Theatre

Apr. 04 - Edmonton, AB - Union Hall

Apr. 06 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre

Apr. 07 - Tacoma, WA - Temple Theatre

Apr. 09 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore

Apr. 10 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

Apr. 11 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco

Apr. 12 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues

Apr. 13 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues

Apr. 14 - Mesa, AZ - The Nile

Apr. 16 - Dallas, TX - The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

Apr. 17 - Austin, TX - Mohawk