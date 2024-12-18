  • facebook
MAYHEM To Headline 2025 Edition Of 'Decibel Magazine Tour'; MORTIIS And IMPERIAL TRIUMPHANT To Support

December 18, 2024

The longest-running heavy metal tour in North America returns with its boldest lineup ever in 2025! The Decibel Magazine Tour resumes this spring with Norwegian black metal godfathers MAYHEM headlining Decibel's 12th continental expedition of the extreme.

Tour support comes from countrymate and dungeon synth progenitor MORTIIS, New York City cinematic death metal chaos wielders IMPERIAL TRIUMPHANT and San Diego death rock night-bringers NEW SKELETAL FACES.

"Following the success of last year's tour with the legendary CANNIBAL CORPSE, we are really looking forward to returning to North America to once again headline the renowned Decibel Tour, also hitting some cities we haven't visited in a very long time," MAYHEM says collectively. "We can't wait to kick off the next chapter of MAYHEM with our North American fans. See you all soon!"

Presented by Century Media, and sponsored by Peaceville Records, Out Of Season, EMG Pickups, Perfect World Productions and the Requiem Metal Podcast, tickets for the 2025 Decibel Magazine Tour go on sale Friday, December 20 at 10 a.m. local time.

For ticket links and updates, go to this location.

"The Decibel Magazine Tour 2025" dates:

Mar. 17 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Heaven)
Mar. 18 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl
Mar. 19 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue
Mar. 20 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues
Mar. 22 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium
Mar. 23 - Reading, PA - Reverb
Mar. 24 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza
Mar. 25 - Montreal, QC - Théâtre Beanfield
Mar. 26 - Toronto, ON - The Concert Hall
Mar. 27 - Detroit, MI - The Majestic Theatre
Mar. 29 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue
Mar. 31 - Denver, CO - Summit
Apr. 03 - Calgary, AB - The Palace Theatre
Apr. 04 - Edmonton, AB - Union Hall
Apr. 06 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre
Apr. 07 - Tacoma, WA - Temple Theatre
Apr. 09 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore
Apr. 10 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues
Apr. 11 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco
Apr. 12 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues
Apr. 13 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues
Apr. 14 - Mesa, AZ - The Nile
Apr. 16 - Dallas, TX - The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
Apr. 17 - Austin, TX - Mohawk

