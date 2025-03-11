KATATONIA Announces Fall 2025 European Tour

Swedish grand seigneurs of gloom KATATONIA are getting ready to embark on an epic headline tour this fall across Europe. Kicking off on November 11 in Tampere, Finland, the tour will cover 31 major cities in total and culminate in a grand finale in Stockholm, Sweden on December 20.

KATATONIA released their triumphant Napalm Records debut, "Sky Void Of Stars", in 2023 to the enthrallment of critics and fans alike. The album, which topped several soundchecks — including Rock Hard and Legacy magazine in Germany — showcases their brilliant, genre-defying fusion of melodic death metal and atmospheric post rock. Following its release, the band jumped on a massive headline tour across Europe alongside SÓLSTAFIR and SOM.

Now, in 2025, it's time to bring KATATONIA's haunting brilliance and signature vibrant darkness back to stages. With special guests EVERGREY and KLOGR, this package marks the perfect match to dive into long winter nights.

KATATONIA vocalist/founding member Jonas Renkse states: "Very excited to announce that we will be touring with our friends from the west coast EVERGREY and KLOGR from Italy. As soon as summer has shattered we will be in preparations to bring the biggest and best yet. See you in the fall!"

KATATONIA 2025 European tour dates:

With EVERGREY and KLOGR

Nov. 11 - FI - Tampere - Tavara-asema

Nov. 12 - FI - Helsinki - House of Culture

Nov. 14 - NO - Oslo - Rockefeller

Nov. 15 - SE - Gothenburg - Pustervik

Nov. 16 - DE - Hamburg - Gruenspan

Nov. 18 - PL - Warsaw - Progresja

Nov. 19 - DE - Berlin - Huxleys

Nov. 20 - DE - Leipzig - Täubchenthal

Nov. 21 - CZ - Prague - Palac Akropolis

Nov. 22 - AT - Vienna - Simm City

Nov. 24 - DE - Munich - Backstage Werk

Nov. 25 - DE - Stuttgart - LKA Longhorn

Nov. 27 - IT - Milan - Alcatraz

Nov. 28 - CH - Zurich - Komplex

Nov. 29 - FR - Lyon - La Rayonne

Dec. 01 - ES - Madrid - BUT

Dec. 02 - ES - Barcelona - Salamandra

Dec. 03 - FR - Toulouse - Le Metronum

Dec. 05 - UK - London - Electric Ballroom

Dec. 06 - UK - Glasgow - Garage

Dec. 07 - UK - Manchester - Academy 2

Dec. 08 - UK - Bristol - SWK

Dec. 10 - FR - Paris - Le Trabendo

Dec. 11 - LU - Luxembourg - Rockhal

Dec. 12 - DE - Frankfurt - Batschkapp

Dec. 13 - DE - Cologne - Live Music Hall

Dec. 14 - NL - Amsterdam - Melkweg Max

Dec. 16 - BE - Antwerp - Trix

Dec. 18 - DK - Copenhagen - Amager Bio

Dec. 19 - SE - Karlstad - Nöjesfabriken

Dec. 20 - SE - Stockholm - Fållan

Festival appearances

May 03 - BE - Izegem - Headbangers Balls Fest

Jun. 22 - BE - Dessel - Graspop Metal Meeting

Jul. 05 - DE - Mühlheim - Castle Rock

Jul. 06 - TR - Istanbul - Headbanger’s Weekend

Jul. 26 - PL - Ostrów Wielkopolski - Ostrów Rock Festival

Jul. 30 - RO - Braşov - Rockstadt Extreme Fest

Aug. 01 - DE - Wacken - Wacken Open Air

Aug. 22 - IT - Marina Di Altidona - Wondergate (Parco dei Due Ponti)

Founded in 1991, KATATONIA has continually embraced the dark and the light alike and, living through genre evolutions beyond compare, ripened its own particular form of expression. From doom and death metal to soul-gripping post rock, they've explored endless spheres of the genre, accumulating only the very best aspects. After signing with Napalm Records, the entity around founding members Jonas Renkse and Anders Nyström showcased its brilliance and illuminate the void in the scene once more with "Sky Void Of Stars".

Photo credit: Mathias Blom