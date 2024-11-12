  • facebook
KID ROCK And NICKELBACK To Headline 2025 Edition Of 'Rock The Country' Touring Festival

November 12, 2024

NICKELBACK and Kid Rock will headline the 2025 edition of the Rock The Country touring festival.

The trek will kick off on April 4 in Livingston, Louisiana and will conclude on July 26 in Anderson, South Carolina. NICKELBACK and Kid Rock will also appear at the Rock The South festival, set to take place June 19-21 in Cullman, Alabama.

Other artists scheduled to appear on select dates during Rock The Country include LYNYRD SKYNYRD, 3 DOORS DOWN, Travis Tritt, Hank Williams Jr. and STAIND's Aaron Lewis.

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 15 at RocktheCountry.com.

Kid Rock headlined this year's Rock The Country, which consisted of seven stops.

According to the festival web site, "Rock The Country is more than just a festival — it's a gathering for the true heart of America. This is where hardworking, God-fearing patriots unite under the open sky, celebrating the freedom we hold dear and the power of live music to connect us all. With every note that fills the air, every raised glass, and every shout of excitement, we create memories that honor the spirit of We The People."

Rock The Country 2025 dates:

April 4-5 - Livingston, LA @ Livingston Fairgrounds
April 25-26 - Knoxville, TN @ Greenback’s Maple Lane Farms
May 2-3 - Poplar Bluff, MO @ Brick’s Off Road Park
May 9-10 - Ocala, FL @ Florida Horse Park
May 30-31 - York, PA @ York Expo Center
June 13-14 - Hastings, MI @ Barry Expo Center
June 19-21 - Cullman, AL @ (Rock The South) York Farms
June 20-21 - Little Rock, AR @ Arkansas State Fairgrounds
July 11-12 - Ashland, KY @ Boyd County Fairgrounds
July 18-19 - Sioux Falls, SD @ WH Lyon Fairgrounds
July 25-26 - Anderson, SC @ Anderson Sports & Entertainment Center

