KID ROCK Calls OPRAH WINFREY A 'Fraud'

Kid Rock has called Oprah Winfrey a "fraud" after the television icon endorsed the Pennsylvania Senate campaign of Democrat John Fetterman over his Republican opponent Dr. Mehmet Oz.

"Oprah helped Dr. Oz with his career," the outspoken conservative rocker tweeted Saturday in a post that was retweeted over 12,000 times. "I assume because she vetted him and found him to be a wonderful person. Now she is against him. Oprah is a fraud. -Kid Rock."

Winfrey announced on Thursday that she was supporting Fetterman's Senate campaign despite her long relationship with Oz.

Oz, a celebrity doctor, regularly appeared on Winfrey's talk show as a guest before he launched "The Dr. Oz Show".

"I said it was up to the citizens of Pennsylvania and, of course, but I will tell you all this, if I lived in Pennsylvania, I would have already cast my vote for John Fetterman for many reasons," Winfrey said at a virtual get-out-the-vote event.

Fetterman's campaign told Fox News Winfrey's support for the Democrat over Oz "speaks volumes."

"Oprah is widely regarded as the person who helped launch Dr. Oz's career, and knows him well," the campaign said.

Rachel Tripp, senior communications adviser for the Oz campaign, told Fox News: "Doctor Oz loves Oprah and respects the fact that they have different politics. He believes we need more balance and less extremism in Washington."

Kid's latest comments come just five months after he refused to apologize for a drunken rant in which he attacked Oprah and Joy Behar by name at a Tennessee bar.

In November 2019, TMZ posted a video showing the rocker standing on stage in his Big Ass Honky Tonk Rock N' Roll Steakhouse in Nashville while repeatedly saying "fuck Oprah Winfrey" and "fuck Joy Behar."

"A drunk man's words are a sober man's thoughts, I own what I said," he told Tucker Carlson in an interview featured in "Life Of A Rockstar", an episode of Tucker Carlson Originals on Fox Nation.

"I don't apologize to anybody. I'm not an Oprah Winfrey fan," he said when pressed about the rant. "I got drunk and fuckin' next thing, I'm on stage [saying] 'fuck Oprah'…"

Kid Rock also attacked Kathie Lee Gifford by name during the rant.

"I was trying to go after Kathy Griffin, you know, for holding up Trump's head, but I'm so out of it I'm like 'fuck Kathie Lee Gifford,'" he said.

"When it comes back on TMZ or whatever a few weeks later, I'm, like, 'Oh, man, I like Kathie Lee Gifford.' We've been kind of friendly throughout the years."

A few hours after the TMZ clip went viral three years ago, Kid Rock took to his Twitter to write: "My people tried to get me to do The Oprah Winfrey show years ago and her people wanted me to write down 5 reasons why I loved her and her show… I said fuck that and her. End of story." He also added a LGBTQ flag emoji in the tweet, though it wasn't clear why he did so.

In the video posted by TMZ, the now-51-year-old musician could be heard saying into a microphone: "Fuck Oprah. Oprah Winfrey is, like, 'Hey, I just want women to believe in this shit.' Fuck her. She can suck dick sideways."

He added: "And if you say that, people say, 'Hey, I'm pretty sure Kid Rock's a racist.' I'm, like, 'Okay, fine'. Fuck off'."

His vulgar comments didn't appear to be received well by the crowd, which was reportedly waiting for live music to continue.

"He's racist. Look at him. He's blacked out, drunk as fuck," one person can be heard saying.

It wasn't the first time Kid Rock, a diehard supporter of former U.S. president Donald Trump, had spoken of his feelings towards Winfrey. Back in 2008, he told The Independent newspaper: "Oprah Winfrey, she rubs me up the wrong way. I just don't believe her. Maybe it's because I'm not one of the 150 million brainwashed women who heed her every word."

In November 2018, Rock blasted Behar during a "Fox & Friends" segment about Trump and political correctness.

"God forbid you say something a little wrong; you're racist, homophobic, Islamophobic, this that and the other. People need to calm down, get a little less politically correct," Rock said. "And I would say, you know, love everybody. Except I'd say screw that Joy Behar bitch, everybody but that."

The comment forced "Fox & Friends" host Steve Doocy to promptly suggest Rock "cannot say that." Rock then retracted his earlier sentiment, quipping: "I mean, lady."

Oz is running for Senate to succeed retiring GOP Senator Pat Toomey in Pennsylvania, which voted for Donald Trump in 2016 but was one of several that flipped to Joe Biden in 2020.

Oz has over the years come under fire for espousing questionable on-air medical advice. Back in 2015, a group of prominent doctors accused Oz of displaying "an egregious lack of integrity by promoting quack treatments and cures in the interest of personal financial gain."