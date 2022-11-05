  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

COREY TAYLOR: 'I'm Probably The Happiest I've Ever Been'

November 5, 2022

In a new interview with BBC Radio 6 Music's Mary Anne Hobbs, SLIPKNOT frontman Corey Taylor was asked if he is happy with his life right now. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I'm probably the happiest I've ever been. And obviously for, whether it's my wife, my kids, my career right now, everything seems to be cresting. Which is good, because for a long time, the work was great but my personal life was just in shambles. Right now is probably the best that I've ever felt — ironically, because I'm starting to get up there. And I'm starting to learn that life doesn't end after a certain age; it just gets a little sweeter. You appreciate the things that you have a little stronger. And honestly, that's a great metaphor for where we are with SLIPKNOT as well, because we've all gotten to the point where it's, like, we're still here; after this many years professionally, we're still here. And it's great to be able to look back and go, 'Man, we did something really special.' So, am I happy? Today? Yeah. That could change tomorrow. But as of today, I'm incredibly happy."

Two years ago, Corey told Clash that he had a lot to smile about.

"It's interesting, man. Before all of this, actually about five years ago, I was going through one of the darkest times of my life," he said at the time. "My life was in upheaval. I was getting toward the end of a really toxic marriage and was taking the steps to get out of that. My health was really bad; I'd had spinal surgery and was unable to work out and exercise like usual. I gained some weight through that and was depressed with everything. I was in a really dark spot, man, I was in a bad way. Trying to focus and stay through that was tough. But the changes and decisions that I made over the next four years really got me to where I am now."

He added: "I'm happier than I have ever been, I'm not satisfied — but I'm pretty content with everything. My kids are fine, my wife is amazing, my career is doing really well. I mean, this is as close to the best time of my life that I have ever been, man. It's good to feel. Sometimes I feel suspect and I'm, like, 'Hmmm, what is going on here?' It's weird, your brain keeps doing crazy shit like that and you've gotta take a step back and be, like, 'It's cool, dude. Just chill. Not everybody is trying to get you.'"

Taylor recently revealed that he will enter the studio in January and February 2023 to record his second solo album. "About 15 songs" will be tracked for the follow-up to 2020's "CMFT", which will showcase "a darker edge" but will still be "very melodic," he told SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk". "And it's less an homage of the stuff that I grew up on and more of what people are used to hearing from me — but still a solo album," he explained. "So there's still great rock and roll on it. There's some heavier stuff, but there's some really great slower stuff. It's gonna be really rad."

This past February, Corey released a solo album of covers and acoustic recordings, titled "CMFB…Sides", via Roadrunner Records. The collection comprised nine previously unreleased B-sides, covers of tunes that inspired Taylor, acoustic renditions, and live versions.

Find more on Corey taylor
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).