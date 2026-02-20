KID ROCK Makes Billboard History With First-Ever No. 1 On 'Hot Christian Songs' Chart With ''Til You Can't'

Kid Rock has made Billboard history as his reimagined cover of Cody Johnson's "'Til You Can't" — now featuring a newly written, faith-forward third verse — debuts at No. 1 on Billboard's Hot Christian Songs chart (chart dated February 21, 2026). The milestone marks Kid Rock's first-ever appearance on the chart and his first No. 1.

The chart-topping debut follows Rock's headline performance of the track during Turning Point USA's "All-American Halftime Show" on February 8, where he premiered the added verse that immediately ignited conversation across both country and Christian audiences. During that performance, the name "Robert Ritchie" — Rock's given name — was inlaid on the stage, underscoring the personal tone of the message delivered in the new verse.

By the numbers (tracking week February 6-12)

* 3.7 million U.S. streams

* 51,000 digital sales

* No. 1 on the All-Genre Digital Song Sales chart

* No. 9 on Hot Rock & Alternative Songs

* No. 14 on Hot Country Songs

* No. 69 on the Billboard Hot 100

Kid Rock now shares a co-writing credit on the hit for his added lyrics, including the newly written verse lines: "There's a book that is sitting in your house somewhere / That could use some dusting off / There's a man that died for all our sins / Hanging on the cross / You can give your life to Jesus / And he'll give you a second chance / 'Til you can't."

"This one isn't about me — it's about redemption and the moment," said Robert Ritchie. "I've lived a big, loud life, and I've made mistakes like any man. But I've also learned you don't get unlimited tomorrows. If this verse helps somebody pick their head up, dust off that book, and take one honest step toward grace — then I'm thankful I got to be a part of it. And I don't take a second of it for granted. God is good."

With rare cross-genre momentum — impacting Christian, rock, country, and the Billboard Hot 100 simultaneously — "'Til You Can't" stands as a defining career moment for Kid Rock: a mainstream chart breakthrough rooted in reflection, redemption, and a message that resonates far beyond any one format.

"'Til You Can't" (Kid Rock Version) is available now on all major streaming platforms and digital retailers.

Kid Rock (Robert James Ritchie) is a multi-platinum recording artist and powerhouse live performer whose genre-blending catalog has made him one of the most recognizable voices in American popular music. Over the course of his career, he has released a string of major hits and fan-favorite anthems that bridge rock, country, and hip-hop — earning widespread acclaim for his ability to unite audiences across formats. Renowned for high-energy, arena-level performances and a signature heartland storytelling style, Kid Rock remains a defining cultural figure — creating moments that resonate beyond the stage and into the national conversation. Equal parts storyteller and showman, he has built a career defined by grit, authenticity, and an unapologetically original sound — connecting with fans across formats and generations.

Image credit: Turning Point USA/YouTube