KILL DEVIL HILL Feat. Ex-TYPE O NEGATIVE, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH Members: 'Seas Of Oblivion' LP Due In September

KILL DEVIL HILL will release its third album, "Seas Of Oblivion", on September 20. The LP, which was produced, engineered, mixed and mastered by engineer Chris Collier, combines classic hard rock with tinges of metal and ultimately bridges the gap between contemporary and classic metal. Comparable to groups like SOUNDGARDEN and ALICE IN CHAINS, KILL DEVIL HILL showcases its ability to experiment with many different styles in this album and push the envelope on what is expected — keeping things fresh and exciting for their fans.

KILL DEVIL HILL has already released four singles from "Seas Of Oblivion": "Playing With Fire", "Blood In The Water", "You Can't Kill Me California", and "Before The Devil Knows".

KILL DEVIL HILL was established in 2011 by former BLACK SABBATH and DIO drummer Vinny Appice and PANTERA bassist Rex Brown. After going through a few member changes, KILL DEVIL HILL's present lineup consists of Johnny Kelly (TYPE O NEGATIVE) on drums, Mark Zavon on guitar, Dewey Bragg on vocals and Matt Snell (ex-FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH) on bass.

Commented Kelly: "There was a little bit of a new direction in the songwriting. I'm sure it had to do with the different lineup. I tried to be more song-oriented in my approach to the songs. I think having Chris Collier producing played a big part as well."

Shortly after he left KILL DEVIL HILL in early 2014, Vinny said that the band's inability to gain significant traction with its music was a major factor in his decision. However, more recently, Vinny has suggested that he exited the group because he "couldn't deal with" the fact that some of his bandmates were consistently tardy for KILL DEVIL HILL activities by an hour and a half or even longer.

Asked to respond to Appice's comments and address the fact that the drummer's explanation for why he left the band appears to have evolved over time, Mark told "J-Bunny's Music Hub": "Well, both [of his stated reasons] are true. And he's right. And there was [tardiness]. Dewey, our singer, at the time, was kind of going through some hard times and some personal difficulties, and he did have a hard time showing up sometimes. And even when we were on tour, he was — I don't know, man — just having a little bit of trouble. He's a totally changed man now, and now he's the first guy, anywhere we go, he's the one telling us, 'Hey, man, we're gonna be late for soundcheck.' But in those days, yeah, it was a little harder to wrangle him. So Vinny was right. And Vinny, he doesn't really put up with that. He's a name guy — he's got a history and a reputation. He's a pro. He's a star. So you can't blame the guy for that. I certainly didn't. I was the first one there [for rehearsals and live shows], 'cause I was stoked to play with those guys. Are you kidding me? Vinny Appice and Rex Brown in a room, and I get to play guitar?"

He continued: "So, anyway, I wish it could have kept going, but sometimes things don't work out, and everything happens for a reason. So I try not to question it. We've got great guys in the band now, and everything happens for a reason. So I'm looking forward to putting out this new record and people hearing what we can do without those guys in the band."

Vinny, who had previously played with BLACK SABBATH, DIO and HEAVEN & HELL, left KILL DEVIL HILL in March 2014.

KILL DEVIL HILL released its sophomore album, "Revolution Rise", in October 2013 via Century Media Records.