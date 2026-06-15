SLEEPING WITH SIRENS Announces Fall 2026 North American Headlining Tour

Fresh off the release of its new LP "An Ending In Itself", iconic alternative rock band SLEEPING WITH SIRENS has announced a fall 2026 headlining tour across North America with support from RAIN CITY DRIVE and SHYEYE. Their trek will kick off after SLEEPING WITH SIRENS' appearance at Aftershock festival in Sacramento, California on October 3. They will be visiting cities across the U.S. and Canada before their final performance at Vans Warped Tour Orlando on November 14.

Sirens Club members receive pre-sale access starting today at 12 p.m. local time. General on-sale will be this Thursday, June 18 at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets and VIP meet-and-greets will be available for purchase at sirensmusic.co/tour.

Produced by Will Yip (TURNSTILE, CIRCA SURVIVE, MOVEMENTS),"An Ending In Itself" represents both a homecoming and a reckoning for the band as they revive the restless spirit of their classic sound with the nuanced experience of recent years. Since its release last Friday, it has received wide praise from outlets including Dork, Rock Sound, Knotfest, Lambgoat, Metal Injection and more. Kerrang! calls this record "expectation-defeating" stating the band has found the best versions of themselves, while CaliberTV calls it SLEEPING WITH SIRENS' "best album since 2011."

SLEEPING WITH SIRENS vocalist Kellin Quinn describes "An Ending In Itself" as both a culmination and a continuation, completing the recent emotional and thematic arc of "How It Feels To Be Lost" and "Complete Collapse" while reconnecting with the spirit that first propelled the band forward.

The new record includes standout songs including their title track "An Ending In Itself", the haunting song "Forever/Always" and SLEEPING WITH SIRENS' heaviest song to date, "Paralyzed". Exclusive colored vinyl with signed inserts, and a zine CD featuring 24 pages of behind-the-scenes photos and handwritten lyrics are available to order now.

Driven by angst and gigantic melodies, this new album marks the first to be released with Rise Records since "Feel", which debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200. Earlier Rise releases include "With Ears To See And Eyes To Hear" and the gold-certified "Let's Cheers To This", which produced the platinum single "If You Can't Hang".

After fifteen years, seven studio albums, one EP, one live album and thousands of shows, the band has built an undeniable connection with their audience consistently drawing devoted fans and delivering electrifying performances that showcase their distinctly unique path through modern alternative rock. They helped to define the early to mid-aughts Warped Tour era and are now experiencing a renewed surge with younger audiences discovering their catalog.

The band — Kellin Quinn (vocals),Nick Martin (guitar),Justin Hills (bass),Matty Best (drums) and newest addition Tony Pizzuti (guitar) — continues to hone its signature sound while boldly exploring new creative frontiers. That future-forward perspective, coupled with a deep connection to their listeners, has established SLEEPING WITH SIRENS as a household name that's more relevant than ever.

SLEEPING WITH SIRENS tour dates:

July 11 - Las Vegas, NV - Fremont Street Experience

July 18 - Mansfield, OH - Inkcarceration Festival*

July 25 - Long Beach, CA - Vans Warped Tour*

Sept. 18 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life*

Oct. 3 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival*

Oct. 6 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

Oct. 8 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Union

Oct. 10 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

Oct. 12 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

Oct. 14 - Dallas, TX - Gilley’s Dallas Southside Ballroom

Oct. 15 - Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center

Oct. 16 - San Antonio, TX - Boeing Center at Tech Port

Oct. 18 - Saint Louis, MO - The Pageant

Oct. 20 - St. Paul, MN - Myth

Oct. 21 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee

Oct. 24 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe

Oct. 25 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed

Oct. 27 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

Oct. 28 - Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre

Oct. 30 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS

Oct. 31 - Ottawa, ON - History Ottawa

Nov. 1 - Toronto, ON - History

Nov. 3 - Boston, MA - House of Blues Boston Music Hall

Nov. 4 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

Nov. 6 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia

Nov. 7 - New York, NY - Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom

Nov. 8 - Baltimore, MD - Nevermore Hall

Nov. 11 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte

Nov. 12 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

Nov. 14 - Orlando, FL - Vans Warped Tour*

* Festival dates