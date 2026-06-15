SLEEPING WITH SIRENS Announces Fall 2026 North American Headlining Tour

SLEEPING WITH SIRENS Announces Fall 2026 North American Headlining TourJune 15, 2026
Fresh off the release of its new LP "An Ending In Itself", iconic alternative rock band SLEEPING WITH SIRENS has announced a fall 2026 headlining tour across North America with support from RAIN CITY DRIVE and SHYEYE. Their trek will kick off after SLEEPING WITH SIRENS' appearance at Aftershock festival in Sacramento, California on October 3. They will be visiting cities across the U.S. and Canada before their final performance at Vans Warped Tour Orlando on November 14.
Sirens Club members receive pre-sale access starting today at 12 p.m. local time. General on-sale will be this Thursday, June 18 at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets and VIP meet-and-greets will be available for purchase at sirensmusic.co/tour.
Produced by Will Yip (TURNSTILE, CIRCA SURVIVE, MOVEMENTS),"An Ending In Itself" represents both a homecoming and a reckoning for the band as they revive the restless spirit of their classic sound with the nuanced experience of recent years. Since its release last Friday, it has received wide praise from outlets including Dork, Rock Sound, Knotfest, Lambgoat, Metal Injection and more. Kerrang! calls this record "expectation-defeating" stating the band has found the best versions of themselves, while CaliberTV calls it SLEEPING WITH SIRENS' "best album since 2011."
SLEEPING WITH SIRENS vocalist Kellin Quinn describes "An Ending In Itself" as both a culmination and a continuation, completing the recent emotional and thematic arc of "How It Feels To Be Lost" and "Complete Collapse" while reconnecting with the spirit that first propelled the band forward.
The new record includes standout songs including their title track "An Ending In Itself", the haunting song "Forever/Always" and SLEEPING WITH SIRENS' heaviest song to date, "Paralyzed". Exclusive colored vinyl with signed inserts, and a zine CD featuring 24 pages of behind-the-scenes photos and handwritten lyrics are available to order now.
Driven by angst and gigantic melodies, this new album marks the first to be released with Rise Records since "Feel", which debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200. Earlier Rise releases include "With Ears To See And Eyes To Hear" and the gold-certified "Let's Cheers To This", which produced the platinum single "If You Can't Hang".
After fifteen years, seven studio albums, one EP, one live album and thousands of shows, the band has built an undeniable connection with their audience consistently drawing devoted fans and delivering electrifying performances that showcase their distinctly unique path through modern alternative rock. They helped to define the early to mid-aughts Warped Tour era and are now experiencing a renewed surge with younger audiences discovering their catalog.
The band — Kellin Quinn (vocals),Nick Martin (guitar),Justin Hills (bass),Matty Best (drums) and newest addition Tony Pizzuti (guitar) — continues to hone its signature sound while boldly exploring new creative frontiers. That future-forward perspective, coupled with a deep connection to their listeners, has established SLEEPING WITH SIRENS as a household name that's more relevant than ever.
SLEEPING WITH SIRENS tour dates:
July 11 - Las Vegas, NV - Fremont Street Experience
July 18 - Mansfield, OH - Inkcarceration Festival*
July 25 - Long Beach, CA - Vans Warped Tour*
Sept. 18 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life*
Oct. 3 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival*
Oct. 6 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
Oct. 8 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Union
Oct. 10 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium
Oct. 12 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom
Oct. 14 - Dallas, TX - Gilley’s Dallas Southside Ballroom
Oct. 15 - Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center
Oct. 16 - San Antonio, TX - Boeing Center at Tech Port
Oct. 18 - Saint Louis, MO - The Pageant
Oct. 20 - St. Paul, MN - Myth
Oct. 21 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee
Oct. 24 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe
Oct. 25 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed
Oct. 27 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
Oct. 28 - Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre
Oct. 30 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS
Oct. 31 - Ottawa, ON - History Ottawa
Nov. 1 - Toronto, ON - History
Nov. 3 - Boston, MA - House of Blues Boston Music Hall
Nov. 4 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom
Nov. 6 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia
Nov. 7 - New York, NY - Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom
Nov. 8 - Baltimore, MD - Nevermore Hall
Nov. 11 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte
Nov. 12 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern
Nov. 14 - Orlando, FL - Vans Warped Tour*
* Festival dates