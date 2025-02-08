KING PARROT To Release 'A Young Person's Guide To' Album In June

Australian extreme metal behemoths KING PARROT will release their long-awaited new full-length, "A Young Person's Guide To", on June 6 via Housecore Records in North America.

"A Young Person's Guide To" marks KING PARROT's first new output in five years. A hostile and abrasive slab of sensory destroying anthems, the record features ten thoroughly crafted blasts through the psyche of this crazed Aussie quintet. Recorded at Melbourne's Dangertone studios with engineer Luke Walton, it's the first full-length album since 2017's critically adored "Ugly Produce" offering and their first new music since 2020's "Holed Up In The Lair" EP.

Applying a similar approach to the writing process of their previous records, which has been historically organic and old-school, KING PARROT adopted a new approach to the studio process. Pulling the new record together was a meticulously creative endeavor steered by guitarist Andrew Livingstone-Squires and vocalist Matt Young, who comments: "Throughout the mixing process, we ensured that we got every element where we wanted it. Guitar and bass tones were experimented with until we found exactly what we wanted, the drum sounds were just right, and the performance was executed solidly. Vocally, I rehearsed a lot so that when I recorded it was a breeze." The final product is the most complete, aggressive, and urgent the band has ever sounded.

In advance of the record's release, KING PARROT has unleashed its first single, the poetically titled "Fuck You And The Horse You Rode In On" and its accompanying "Trainspotting"-inspired video constructed by longtime video producer Dan Farmer of Farmwalker Films who has been responsible for the majority of the band's revered music videos including the Australian Music Video finalist "Shit On The Liver".

Elaborates Young: "This track is dedicated to anyone that has ever crossed you, tried to belittle you or make you feel less than. The title is pretty self-explanatory. There are multiple people in my life from across the past few years that this song goes out to, and there's a special spot in the lyrics for each of them. Cowards, abusers, bullies and creeps, 'Fuck You And the Horse You Rode In On!'

"The video process was challenging," he continues. "It ain't easy recreating a scene where a bunch of dudes are diving into a toilet bowl! We had the best time making it, but it certainly took a lot of effort and commitment from everyone involved. Our video producer, Dan Farmer, is a genius at his craft and his ability to turn our visions into a reality is brilliant. Paying homage to 'Trainspotting' was so much fun, and we hope we captured a video that people can return to for years to come."

"A Young Person's Guide To" will be released on CD, LP, cassette, and digital formats.

"A Young Person's Guide To" track listing:

01. Get What Ya Given

02. Fuck You And The Horse You Rode In On

03. Cunning As A Dunny Rat

04. It's A Rort

05. Punish The Runt

06. Target Pig Elite

07. I Got The Right

08. Look Away I'm Hideous

09. Glazed And Diseased In Defeat

10. Pissing On The Fist Of The Law

KING PARROT has joined PANTERA on a portion of the latter band's European tour, currently underway.

"It's an honor to be bestowed with this privilege and it's one we do not take lightly," says Young. "We're armed with material from 'A Young Person's Guide To'. Sharing the stage with POWER TRIP is something we can't wait for too; they are one of our favorite bands of the modern era." From there the band will join MASTER for a European live takeover through March.

Photo by Dave Gonzalez/Metal Dave Media