BATTLE BEAST And SMACKBOUND Singers Return With Second Collaborative Album, 'Falling Through Stars'

LAURENNE/LOUHIMO — the collaboration between powerhouse Finnish vocalists Noora Louhimo (BATTLE BEAST) and Netta Laurenne (SMACKBOUND) — will release its sophomore album, "Falling Through Stars", on April 18, 2025 via Frontiers Music Srl. The official music video for the LP's first single, "Damned", can be seen below.

On the single, Laurenne comments: "'Damned' is our first single release, and it represents the most classic style of melodic metal and hard rock on the album. Full of energy and attitude, we wanted to create a video that shows us performing alongside the musicians who played on the album. The song explores the struggles of battling inner demons, depression and self-doubt — while also capturing the determination to rise above them."

LAURENNE/LOUHIMO is one of the most exciting projects on Frontiers Music Srl and, in this second chapter, deliver a full force metal assaults with the power to blow you away.

LAURENNE/LOUHIMO offers listeners a mix of heavy metal and hard rock tracks that explores the variety of the genre, while maintaining a straightforward, easy-to-enjoy appeal.

"Falling Through Stars" has shades of all eras of RAINBOW here and there, as well as JUDAS PRIEST and many other 1980s icons of the style. All of these influences are expertly filtered into Netta and Noora's way of composing music.

The idea of a possible collaboration between Netta and Noora became a reality once the pandemic started and cleared out calendars for both artists. It felt like a perfect time to start the project and share all the things they have in common, from the same original town to similar idols and influences.

The main highlights of the album are, naturally, the vocal melodies created and shared by Netta Laurenne and Noora Louhimo.

"Falling Through Stars" has been once again produced at the Sonic Pump studio under the guidance of Nino Laurenne (who also played the guitars and contributed to the songwriting). The production is clear and powerful and gives the deserved value to the two stars here.

Songs like "Falling Through Stars", "Damned", "Loud And Clear" and "Wait" are just a few of the highlights of a great album that will please all melodic metal fans.

Commenting on the album, Laurenne states: "'Falling Through Stars' is the second collaborative album with Noora, and it gave us the opportunity to step in and out of our comfort zones to meet halfway. We had a great time writing and recording the album, which I co-produced with my husband, Nino Laurenne. This album takes us on a journey through both the past and future of metal. We've aimed to incorporate styles, instruments, and emotions spanning from the '70s to the present day. It's a dynamic album that showcases both raw power and delicate moments, and we're excited to share it with everyone"

"Falling Through Stars" track listing:

01. Falling Through Stars

02. Damned

03. To The Dark

04. All For Sale

05. The Cradle

06. Rotten Gold

07. FTS

08. Let The Light Be Free

09. Loud And Clear

10. Wait

11. David Bowie & Clyde

LAURENNE/LOUHIMO recording lineup:

Netta Laurenne - Lead & Backing Vocals

Noora Louhimo - Lead & Backing Vocals

Sampo Haapaniemi - Drums

Pasi Heikkilä - Bass

Vili Itäpelto - Keyboards & Programming

Mikko Kosonen - Solo/Acoustic/Lead & Additional Guitars

Nino Laurenne - Rhythm & Solo Guitars