KING'S X Has Been 'Talking About' Making A New Album: 'Slowly We'll Come Around To It'

In a new interview with Sportzwire Radio, KING'S X bassist/vocalist Doug "Dug" Pinnick spoke about a possible follow-up to the band's last album, "Three Sides Of One", which came out in September 2022 via InsideOut Music. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET) "I don't know. We're just not as quick to make a record as a band. It's just the morale of the band. We're older, we're slower, we've other things to do. For me, I just put my solo record out, and I'm getting ready to put all my demos out on vinyl. And I remixed my [2013] 'Naked' record that came out 10 years ago and put it out.

"With KING'S X, we take our time," he explained. "Me, I'm a workaholic, so I'm just putting stuff out all the time. I'm writing and writing and putting bands together, putting records out, and it's a lot of fun. So, I will continue to do that with whatever I'm doing until I can't do it anymore.

"With the band, we've been talking about a new record and slowly we'll come around to it, just nailing our heads down and go, 'Okay, where are we gonna do it? How are we gonna do it? Who's got songs?'"

Elaborating on why there is such a long gap between KING'S X albums now, Pinnick said: "The whole effort of making a record is not as easy as it used to be with KING'S X… We always say, if we don't have anything to offer musically or lyrically, then we don't wanna put nothing out. We just don't wanna put a record out just to put it out. It has to have some kind of depth and meaning to it. Like I said before, if you don't do it 'cause you love it, nobody's gonna like it. That's the way I feel. Maybe I'm wrong."

"Three Sides Of One" was recorded during 2019 at Black Sound Studio in Pasadena, California with Emmy Award-winning producer Michael Parnin.

The latest KING'S X LP was mastered in June 2021 at the Bernie Grundman Mastering facility in Hollywood, California,

KING'S X was sidelined by several health scares in recent years, including Pinnick's two hernia operations and two near-fatal heart attacks suffered by drummer Jerry Gaskill.

In October 2019, KING'S X canceled all of its previously announced tour dates for the year so that Gaskill could undergo undisclosed heart "procedures."

2008's "XV" was KING'S X's highest-charting album since 1996's "Ear Candy".

In 2005, VH1 included KING'S X in its list of "100 Greatest Artists In Hard Rock.

Photo credit: Derek Soto