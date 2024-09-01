KING'S X's DOUG PINNICK Says He Doesn't Have The Stamina To Perform Like He Used To: 'I'm Just Old'

In a recent interview with the Brutally Delicious Podcast, KING'S X frontman Doug "Dug" Pinnick was asked what challenges he has faced as an aging musician and how he overcomes them. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "The biggest challenge I faced, and it's happening right now 'cause I'm 73, is I just can't do it like I used to. Physically, I don't have the stamina. My voice doesn't hold up like it used to. Even my force, my drive, even the drive has waned in some ways. I'm just old, and that's what happened."

He continued: "For me, I call myself a grumpy old man 'cause it pisses me off that I can't do what I could do. And it concerns me when people say, 'Oh, man, Doug ain't got it no more.' Well, fuck, I don't. At 73. What's gonna happen when you get to 73? Come on, talk to me. I kind of laugh at it, but I have to just let it go, because I guess that's what it is. That's what happens to us. So it frustrates me not because it maybe disappoints a fan or I can't keep my place in the Rock Hall Of Fame of stamina. For me, I just wanna be able to get up and run down the street — run and come back and my legs don't hurt. And I've worked at it. I've worked at my body for a good while now, and my doctor says I got the body of a 53-year-old. And I can jump and run now. Arthritis started to get to me about five years ago, and all of a sudden my legs started swelling up. I mean, back in the day, I was walking around with a cane and stuff. And it was hard to walk upstairs. The last time we played Austin, I remember I had a cane to walk up this flight of stairs to the room. Now I can run up the stairs. And so for me, it's, like, 'Okay. Your body is waning. Let's get online. Let's find out what we can do and what can we take to help alleviate this.' And so there's probably about 30 different herbs that I take every morning. And I find that prostate and arthritis — go down the list — high blood pressure, everything is going back to normal; my body's going back to normal. I've been working at this for a long time and I got it now down pat. So, I'm not worried about living forever. I just wanna be able to walk on stage when I'm a hundred years old and get that fucking Grammy finally."

Asked what he wants his legacy to be, Doug replied: "Somebody asked me that a while ago. And this is really my answer. This is the analogy. My great-grandmother raised me. And she passed away in '74. And my great-great nieces and nephews don't even know her name, but they know if they opened up a book, the family history, they would see Ida Mae Pinnick. So the way I see it is, people have said what they've said, I've done what I've done, what happens happens, and sooner or later, I'll be forgotten. And I'm okay with that because that's life. And that's a beautiful thing. And for me, it's still make the best of my life as I can, whether anybody cares, whenever anybody knows or whatever. We are who we are, and our life is around us. This is our reality, and everybody else's reality is their own reality. We cannot compare it. We can only look into ourselves and try to be the best person we are."

KING'S X released its 13th studio album, "Three Sides Of One", in September 2022. The LP was recorded during 2019 at Black Sound Studio in Pasadena, California with Emmy Award-winning producer Michael Parnin.

The new KING'S X LP was mastered in June 2021 at the Bernie Grundman Mastering facility in Hollywood, California,

KING'S X was sidelined by several health scares in recent years, including Pinnick's two hernia operations and two near-fatal heart attacks suffered by Gaskill.

In October 2019, KING'S X canceled all of its previously announced tour dates for the year so that Gaskill could undergo undisclosed heart "procedures."

2008's "XV" was KING'S X's highest-charting album since 1996's "Ear Candy".

In 2005, VH1 included KING'S X in its list of "100 Greatest Artists In Hard Rock.