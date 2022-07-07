KIRK HAMMETT Is 'Very Proud' Of ROBERT TRUJILLO's Son For 'Pulling Off' 'Master Of Puppets' Solo In 'Stranger Things'

METALLICA's Kirk Hammett has praised Tye Trujillo, the 17-year-old son of METALLICA bassist Robert Trujillo, for contributing "additional guitar tracks" to the version of METALLICA's "Master Of Puppets" which appears in Netflix's season four finale of "Stranger Things".

"Very proud of my little bro Tye Trujillo who pulled off the lead to Master of Puppets for the Netflix show Stranger Things - and he's not a guitar player but a bass player just like his pop !!!" Kirk wrote on Instagram. "Impressive !!!!!"

In the finale, the Eddie Munson character performs what he calls "the most metal concert ever" — including shredding "Master Of Puppets" on his beloved Warlock guitar — in "Stranger Things"' "Upside Down" alternate universe during an attempt to help his friends vanquish the Big Bad of the season, a demon named Vecna.

When he was just 12 years old, Tye Trujillo filled in for bassist Reginald "Fieldy" Arvizu for KORN's South American tour after Fieldy was unable to make the shows due to "unforeseen circumstances."

In recent months, Tye has played a number of shows as the bassist for SUICIDAL TENDENCIES. He is filling in for regular SUICIDAL TENDENCIES bassist Roberto "Ra" Díaz, who is currently playing bass for KORN.

Tye is also a member of OTTTO, the three-piece group which recently completed a short U.S. tour with BASTARDANE, the new band featuring drummer Castor Hetfield, son of METALLICA frontman James Hetfield.

OTTTO is fronted by Bryan Noah Ferretti on vocals and guitar, with Tye on bass and Triko Chavez on drums. The trio is currently working on the new album, having released a nine-song, self-titled collection in 2020.

Apparently as a result of the renewed attention "Master Of Puppets" has received thanks to being featured in Netflix's hit original series, the song is currently sitting at position No. 12 on Spotify's Top 50 Global chart.

"Master Of Puppets" was released on February 24, 1986 and was the first album METALLICA recorded after signing a major label deal with Elektra Records.

The set only reached No. 29 on the Billboard album chart but has sold over six million copies in the U.S. since.

It is the last record to feature bassist Cliff Burton, who was killed later that year in a tour bus crash.

Several songs from the album are still staples of METALLICA's live set, including "Battery", "Welcome Home (Sanitarium)" and the title track.

Many fans consider it METALLICA's finest album, a fact that the band acknowledged by playing it in its entirety on a European tour in 2006.

"Master Of Puppets" continues to sell several thousand copies a week in the United States, according to Nielsen SoundScan.

In 2016, "Master Of Puppets" was among the albums that were selected for induction into the Library of Congress' National Recording Registry.

Several years ago, METALLICA collaborated with an author named Matt Taylor on a book about the making of "Master Of Puppets".

Photo credit: Chloe Trujillo