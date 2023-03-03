KIRK HAMMETT LTD KH-V Signature Models Launched By ESP

ESP Guitars has announced the debut of a brand new signature series guitar for Kirk Hammett, lead guitarist of iconic heavy metal band METALLICA. The LTD KH-V is being made available in three finish/hardware choices: Black Sparkle, Red Sparkle, and Metallic Gold.

"I actually got goosebumps when I saw the KH-V for the first time," says Hammett. "It was like the perfect hybrid of reality and my vision. It's such a beautiful guitar. I strapped it on and played it later that day; just jamming out with friends for four or five hours. It's an amazing, amazing guitar."

"For over three decades, ESP has been honored to create the guitars Kirk Hammett uses as an integral part of METALLICA's sound," says Matt Masciandaro, president and CEO of the ESP guitar company. "The KH-V is yet another distinctive guitar that Kirk will use to further METALLICA's legacy."

The LTD KH-V is the newest addition to the Kirk Hammett signature series. It's available in three different versions: Black Sparkle with black hardware and black pickguard; Red Sparkle with gold hardware and gold pickguard; and Metallic Gold with gold hardware and cream pickguard. The KH-V offers neck-thru-body construction at 25.5" scale with korina body and a three-piece extra-thin U-shaped maple neck. Its Macassar ebony fingerboard features pearloid wave inlays and 24 extra-jumbo frets. The sound of the KH-V is powered by a set of Kirk's signature EMG Bone Breaker pickups, with the BB-B ceramic bridge and the BB-N alnico 5 neck pickups for crisp, crushing leads or smooth, rounded rhythm tones at the flip of a switch. Controls of the KH-V include volume, tone, and a three-way pickup selector toggle. Other pro features include a TonePros bridge with string-thru-body and LTD locking tuners. The LTD KH-V includes a deluxe ESP hardshell case.

ESP will be shipping all three versions of the LTD KH-V to U.S. dealers and international distributors in March 2023. More information and detailed specs on the LTD KH-V can be found on the ESP web site at espguitars.com.

Founded in 1975, the ESP guitar company is a leading global manufacturer of quality musical instruments. ESP brands include ESP Custom Shop, ESP Original Series, ESP/LTD Signature Series, ESP USA, ESP E-II, and LTD.