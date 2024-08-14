  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

KIRK HAMMETT On METALLICA's 'M72' Tour: 'This Is Definitely The Largest Production We've Ever Brought Out'

August 14, 2024

In a new interview with Pablo of the Minneapolis, Minnesota radio station 93X, METALLICA guitarist Kirk Hammett was asked if the band's "M72" tour still feels fresh to him considering it launched nearly a year and a half ago. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "It still feels fresh because we only play so many shows a year. So, I mean, we haven't really been out long enough for any sort of burnout factor to come up. And a lot of times, sometimes it's like four or five months in between times we're on that stage. And so every time we come up to it, I always get a sense of familiarity, and, like, 'Oh, shoot. I gotta get used to the stage all over again. But definitely I'm not burnt on it yet."

Regarding how much METALLICA's live show has changed from the last two times he and his bandmates performed in Minnesota, Hammett said: "Well, in typical METALLICA fashion, things are just getting bigger and bigger. And so this is definitely the largest production we've ever brought out. I mean, the stage is in the middle of a stadium and it's enormous. What can I say? There's four drum kits on it. There's a huge snake pit. It's a completely different vibe from the last two times that we were here."

In support of METALLICA's latest album, "72 Seasons", the band has been playing two-night, no-repeat shows in each city — first in Europe, then in North America, back in Europe, and now once again in North America — as part of the "M72" tour. Each concert sees METALLICA performing on a massive ring-shaped stage, with the Snake Pit in the center, and four drum sets which are equally spaced out around the circular stage so drummer Lars Ulrich can get closer to the audience at various points in the show.

METALLICA will play at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Friday, August 16 and Sunday, August 18.

Touring alongside METALLICA are PANTERA, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH, MAMMOTH WVH and ICE NINE KILLS. For this weekend's Minnesota shows, the Friday lineup features PANTERA and MAMMOTH WVH, with FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH and ICE NINE KILLS playing on Sunday.

A number of METALLICA-themed events will take place on Saturday, including bowling, axe throwing, films about METALLICA, "Name That Tune" competitions and a performance by AND ONE FOR ALL, in between the METALLICA performances.

METALLICA will close out the 2024 touring season with four shows in Mexico City at the end of September.

According to Billboard, METALLICA's production travels in 87 trucks — 45 for the band and its setup, plus two groups of 21 each for the steel stage and towers. There are 130 people in the band's crew, plus 40 steelworkers, local hires and truck drivers.

METALLICA's manager Cliff Burnstein told Billboard that between 80% and 90% of fans at each concert attend both shows.

The "M72" tour launched in late April 2023 in Amsterdam.

Find more on Metallica
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).