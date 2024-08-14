KIRK HAMMETT On METALLICA's 'M72' Tour: 'This Is Definitely The Largest Production We've Ever Brought Out'

In a new interview with Pablo of the Minneapolis, Minnesota radio station 93X, METALLICA guitarist Kirk Hammett was asked if the band's "M72" tour still feels fresh to him considering it launched nearly a year and a half ago. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "It still feels fresh because we only play so many shows a year. So, I mean, we haven't really been out long enough for any sort of burnout factor to come up. And a lot of times, sometimes it's like four or five months in between times we're on that stage. And so every time we come up to it, I always get a sense of familiarity, and, like, 'Oh, shoot. I gotta get used to the stage all over again. But definitely I'm not burnt on it yet."

Regarding how much METALLICA's live show has changed from the last two times he and his bandmates performed in Minnesota, Hammett said: "Well, in typical METALLICA fashion, things are just getting bigger and bigger. And so this is definitely the largest production we've ever brought out. I mean, the stage is in the middle of a stadium and it's enormous. What can I say? There's four drum kits on it. There's a huge snake pit. It's a completely different vibe from the last two times that we were here."

In support of METALLICA's latest album, "72 Seasons", the band has been playing two-night, no-repeat shows in each city — first in Europe, then in North America, back in Europe, and now once again in North America — as part of the "M72" tour. Each concert sees METALLICA performing on a massive ring-shaped stage, with the Snake Pit in the center, and four drum sets which are equally spaced out around the circular stage so drummer Lars Ulrich can get closer to the audience at various points in the show.

METALLICA will play at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Friday, August 16 and Sunday, August 18.

Touring alongside METALLICA are PANTERA, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH, MAMMOTH WVH and ICE NINE KILLS. For this weekend's Minnesota shows, the Friday lineup features PANTERA and MAMMOTH WVH, with FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH and ICE NINE KILLS playing on Sunday.

A number of METALLICA-themed events will take place on Saturday, including bowling, axe throwing, films about METALLICA, "Name That Tune" competitions and a performance by AND ONE FOR ALL, in between the METALLICA performances.

METALLICA will close out the 2024 touring season with four shows in Mexico City at the end of September.

According to Billboard, METALLICA's production travels in 87 trucks — 45 for the band and its setup, plus two groups of 21 each for the steel stage and towers. There are 130 people in the band's crew, plus 40 steelworkers, local hires and truck drivers.

METALLICA's manager Cliff Burnstein told Billboard that between 80% and 90% of fans at each concert attend both shows.

The "M72" tour launched in late April 2023 in Amsterdam.