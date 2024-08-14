  • facebook
Watch: THE SEX PISTOLS Perform First Concert With FRANK CARTER

August 14, 2024

Frank Carter and THE SEX PISTOLS' Paul Cook, Glen Matlock and Steve Jones united to save historic music venue Bush Hall in West London with three shows on Tuesday, August 13, Wednesday, August 14 and Thursday, August 15. THE SEX PISTOLS, one of the most influential rock bands of all time, are being joined by the electric frontman Frank Carter at Bush Hall to perform THE SEX PISTOLS' iconic 1977 album "Never Mind The Bollocks" in full. Funds raised from these unmissable gigs will go directly towards preserving this revered independent London venue.

Fan-filmed video of the August 13 concert can be seen below (courtesy of 97reayj).

The setlist consisted of such classics as "Pretty Vacant", "Bodies", "God Save The Queen" and "Anarchy In The UK", plus a cover of THE STOOGES' "No Fun".

"God Save The Queen" included a guest appearance by British musician Yungblud, whose real name is Dom Harrison.

"I'm having the time of my fucking life here," Carter told the 400 fans in attendance.

THE SEX PISTOLS and Carter have announced they will also play another concert in London at the O2 Forum Kentish Town on Thursday, September 26.

Speaking on the Bush Hall shows and new show announcement, Jones said: "The response to the Bush Hall shows has been overwhelming and it's a privilege to help out a local venue like that. And it became obvious that there are many more fans who want to see us. Playing with Frank has been such a pleasure that we wanted to extend the fun. So Kentish Town, here we come."

Supporting Bush Hall, a cornerstone of the music scene, is a cause close to the hearts of both Frank Carter and THE SEX PISTOLS. Both Paul Cook and Steve Jones grew up around the venue, attending as punters themselves, while Frank Carter performed at Bush Hall back in 2012 for his debut live show with his former group, PURE LOVE. Lifelong SEX PISTOLS fan Frank Carter first met Steve Jones in 2008 during an interview on Steve's radio show, and later met the rest of the band through mutual friends. They soon bonded over their shared love or live music and decided to perform together to help preserve the iconic London venue.

Original SEX PISTOLS singer John Lydon (a.k.a. Johnny Rotten) has been estranged from the rest of the band after unsuccessfully attempting to block the use of SEX PISTOLS songs in "Pistol", a Hulu miniseries based on Jones's 2016 memoir "Lonely Boy" that dramatized the band's story.

