OVERKILL's D.D. VERNI: 'I'm Not A SPOTIFY Guy'

In a new interview with Seb Di Gatto of The Metal Gods Meltdown, OVERKILL bassist D.D. Verni admitted that he prefers physical product to downloads/streaming. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "When I buy music now, I'm not like a Spotify guy or whatever…. If I hear something on the radio, it's, like, 'Oh, there's a new track from JUDAS PRIEST,' I'll be, like, 'Oh, wow. And I'll go, I'll buy the record. And I'll play it in the studio. I've gotten into some Spotify stuff now for the first time, 'cause my kids put it on my phone. I'm, like, all right, it's pretty convenient, I've gotta say. But I still get the disc. And I still find out about music the same way — somebody tells me, or I saw a video, or I saw something on Blabbermouth and I was, like, 'Wow, that's a great song.' Yeah, that's still the same way for me."

D.D.'s solo project VERNI will release its second album, "Dreadful Company", on July 26 via M-Theory Audio.

D.D. has held the bottom end of OVERKILL for four decades and been key in writing the band's material and overseeing much of their business over the years. VERNI gives D.D. the chance to step more into the spotlight and express himself without limitations.

"Dreadful Company" will be released on digital, CD and limited-edition vinyl (either black/white marble or traditional black) with insert and digital download card. As a bonus, if you preorder via M-Theory Audio's webstore or through Bandcamp you'll get an individually signed D.D. Verni photo, while supplies last.

Much like his first solo album, 2018's "Barricade", D.D. wrote all the songs on "Dreadful Company" in addition to singing, and playing guitar and bass. While this album bears some resemblance to "Barricade", D.D. lets his punk roots shine through on this album, which leads to 11 blistering tracks chock full of electrified songs and infectious sing-alongs.

Verni enlisted a few famous friends to appear on the forthcoming record, including the diverse bunch of Charlie Benante (ANTHRAX, PANTERA),Virus (DOPE),Michael Romeo (SYMPHONY X) and Charlie Calv (ANGEL, THE BRONX CASKET CO.).

D.D. even produced and engineered "Dreadful Company", with mixing and mastering by Chris "Zeuss" Harris (HATEBREED, MUNICIPAL WASTE, SOULFLY) and cover artwork/design by Travis Smith (OPETH, DEVIN TOWNSEND, NEVERMORE).