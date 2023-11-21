KISS Cancels Ottawa Concert Due To 'Illness'

KISS has canceled tonight's (Tuesday, November 21) concert at the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.

Earlier today, the venue shared the legendary rockers' statement on social media saying that the show was called off because of "an unforeseen illness in the band party." It is not clear if the gig will be rescheduled. KISS is slated to play Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Wednesday, November 22.

KISS last played at the Canadian Tire Centre in April 2019.

KISS's final runs of shows will wrap up in early December with a massive concert in the city where it all began for the legendary rock act. New York City has been a part of the band's ethos and storyline for more than four decades, so they felt it fitting to culminate an iconic Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame-worthy career on stage at New York's famed Madison Square Garden.

KISS launched its farewell trek in January 2019 but was forced to put it on hold in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"End Of The Road" was originally scheduled to conclude on July 17, 2021 in New York City but has since been extended to late 2023. The trek was announced in September 2018 following a KISS performance of the band's classic song "Detroit Rock City" on "America's Got Talent".

KISS's current lineup consists of original members Paul Stanley (guitar, vocals) and Gene Simmons (bass, vocals),alongside later band additions, guitarist Tommy Thayer (since 2002) and drummer Eric Singer (on and off since 1991).

Formed in 1973 by Stanley, Simmons, Peter Criss and Ace Frehley, KISS staged its first "farewell" tour in 2000, the last to feature the group's original lineup.

