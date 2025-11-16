KISS Avatar Creative Director Says Upcoming Show 'Is Not Just Going To Be Animation Or Recreation'

During a November 15 presentation at the "KISS Kruise: Landlocked In Vegas" event at the Virgin Hotels casino and resort complex in Las Vegas, KISS avatar show creative director Thierry Coup — co-founder of the experiential design and innovation studio JOCOUP Creative, which is partnering with Pophouse Entertainment (a Swedish investment company who acquired the KISS catalog for more than $300 million in 2024) and Industrial Light & Magic (ILM) to create what's being advertised as an "immersive, next-generation concert experience" — shared some updates on the current status of the show.

The KISS avatar show was initially teased at the conclusion of the final show of the band's five-year "End Of The Road" farewell tour, which took place at New York City's Madison Square Garden in December of 2023. Coup said (as transcribed by Clay Marshall for BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "When we did the MSG moment at the end, it was really to spark the idea of what was going to come in the future, and to really tell everyone that KISS is only done with the first chapter — the first 50 years. The next 50 years is about to start. Now, we're right in the middle of developing the real avatar [show], which takes about two years. We are developing the stage and taking this energy and this incredible KISS explosive theatrics and shows into the future."

He added that the goal of the avatar show is to capture the "DNA" of KISS's live performances so that future generations of fans can experience the band in concert. "Many, many years ago, what blew me away was when I went to my first KISS concert," he said. "It just changed my life. I knew KISS's music, but you don't know KISS until you see them live. It took me into their world... For me, to be lucky enough to be involved with creating this avatar show, it's like a dream come true. When Pophouse came along a couple of years ago asking me, 'Do you want to create the biggest, most incredible tour in the world and blow it up with pyrotechnics,' [I said,] 'Yeah, of course — I'm in. Count me in'... The past 30 years, I've been creating big, crazy, immersive shows [and] multimedia shows. If you've flown with Harry Potter or ridden with Mario in his Mario Kart or been chased by a dinosaur at Universal [Studios], I was probably involved with that. For me to be asked to do this, it's fantastic. I love KISS, [and] I love KISS's music. I think there's no better band to really go into the future like this and keep inspiring new fans."

Coup revealed that the process of creating the avatars for the four band members is still ongoing, but that the final product will closely mirror reality. "The band is going to be as real as it ever was," he said. "They're a little younger than they are today, but that's all about really taking everything we know about KISS, about the band members, looking at archives, working with the band about who they really are and who they were, and bringing all that to life so when you see them, this is not just going to be animation or recreation. This is KISS, with all the love, the energy coming to life."

Coup said that the avatar show will portray KISS doing what they do best — performing. "KISS is going to be back on tour," he said. "This is what we're creating — the band is going to be back, but bigger. They were already bigger than life — they're superheroes — and what we're doing is bringing the stage to another dimension, being able to explore things that could not be possible. With the technology today, we are able to do a lot more, but it's all true [to] KISS. KISS has innovated — they've always looked forward; they've never looked backwards — so we are doing the same thing. We're working with Paul [Stanley] and Gene [Simmons], so we know what their dreams were. They were able to achieve a lot of that, but now we can take it to a new level. Really, we want everyone – new and old fans – to come to this show, to this real-life KISS concert, and feel like, 'Oh my God. This is KISS.' This is kind of passing the torch to the next era, the next generation. I want to see every kid walk in this show and feel the same [way] I felt the first time you went to a KISS show — 'Oh my God. This is incredible. I want more. I'll never forget this moment.' Creating that moment that we all felt the first time we went to those concerts, that's what I'm in for; that's what we're all in for with Pophouse. We're super-excited about it."

Longtime KISS manager Doc McGhee said that the avatar show gives KISS the opportunity to extend their legacy indefinitely. "When we looked at how we were going to end the career of KISS, it was like, you look and you see [LED] ZEPPELIN and you see all the rest of them that just kind of fade away," he said. "As we're looking, I went, 'I don't know what we can possibly do,' until this technology came from Pophouse. This was three years ago [when] we found Pophouse. I flew over to Sweden, and they showed me this whole thing they did with 'ABBA Voyage'. It was perfect. We always wanted to do the Marvel [Comics-like], going-into-the-future [ending], to keep them immortal. With their makeup and everything else, they look the same in 1974 as they do now with makeup — a little fatter, but that's what spandex is for. [We thought], 'Wow, this would be unbelievable if we could be the first band to ever do this.' It just was a match made in heaven, and now, with the technology of today, we can do it. The best part is with KISS, it's like, if it's worth doing, it's worth overdoing. All of our shows, we put 100 pounds of shit in a five-pound bag every night. We spend a lot of money doing this stuff — for the fans, and for us, because we want to be over-the-top. This technology can even do it further than what we did before."

Back in October 2024, Stanley told "Steve-O's Wild Ride!" podcast about his vision for the KISS avatar show: "What we'll be doing with these amazing avatars will take us to another place, another level. Now, those images [that were previewed at the end of KISS's final gig at] the Garden were really — I had mixed feelings about showing those because they're so early on, they look nothing like that. I mean, the avatars are identical. I mean, they look like us. And I think the idea was really just to show people that we're going to move on and continue, but it won't be like that. And what we're putting together with George Lucas and Pophouse, this amazing company out of Sweden, is an immersive experience that you'll come to, and there'll be heat and fire and wind and things flying around."

Stanley continued: "The idea of us making a recreation of a concert, I mean, how long can you look and go, 'Wow, that looks just like an amplifier'? That's not what we're doing. I would say it's Cirque Du Soleil meets 'Star Wars' and a KISS concert. So it's gonna be amazing."

Paul also talked about KISS's decision to sell its entire music catalog, likeness and brand name to Pophouse. Asked if he and Simmons will remain involved in the way the KISS brand is promoted and marketed going forward, Stanley said: "They want us involved, which is smart. And also it's a way to ensure, I hate to say purity, but a focus.

"Look, we got it this far," he explained. "And, they had no intentions of just taking it and them riding off into the sunset. This is a collaboration, and [it's] never been done before. I mean, bands sell publishing, songwriters sell their song rights. I dare say that there's not a band I can think of where anybody wants to buy the band's likeness and the logos and everything that goes with it."

Paul added: "You have to imagine that for us to create something and nurture it through the good and the bad for 50 years and then give it to a [someone else], it's like leaving home. Yeah, it's leaving home. But I'm still who I was. If I was the Starchild before, I'm Starchild now. That doesn't change. I'm who I've been. And it's such a unique situation that I don't think anybody else can ever fathom the magnitude, because people have a hard time giving up their publishing; that's like their babies. Well, we gave up our babies and the house and the block."

When Steve-O noted that the deal with Pophouse is a way to really ensure that the KISS legacy continues the way that he and Gene want it to, Stanley concurred. "Exactly," he said. "And to keep it going, as you said, continuously. Bands — I don't wanna say shelf life, but bands only have a certain amount of lifespan. Certain bands certainly live on through their music. What are we listening to inside? ZEPPELIN or THE BEATLES. But KISS is so unique, to keep it at the level we want it to be and for the personas to live on, this was a great way to do it. I had no thoughts of selling publishing — that didn't appeal to me — but this is kind of like finding, I don't wanna say foster parents, but we researched and did our due diligence and our homework and spent a lot of time with Pophouse also, and they're great people and totally understand what we are and what we're doing and what we wanna be."

In September 2024, Stanley was asked by Billboard's "Behind The Setlist" podcast about the reports that the KISS avatar show will debut in 2027 in Las Vegas. Paul said: "What I can tell you is that the technology that's being used, which is a furthering of the technology used on the ABBA show, has to be installed and basically a building has to be built around it. So this isn't something where you're in Kansas City today, and tomorrow you fly with your projector to do it. It demands an arena, so to speak that's really solely used for a show like this. But it's not something that can play on Wednesdays and Thursdays or Saturdays and Sundays, and then something else is in there during the week."

Asked if there is going to be a live music element to the KISS avatar show, like "ABBA Voyage" has, Paul said: "I really can't tell you the ultimate technology that we'll be using. We're sitting down in in the very near future just to start to fine-tune the show and the presentation. And then how we project the music or utilize the music, as far as technology, will be decided."

Regarding KISS's apparent willingness to fully embrace modern technology, Simmons told Rockast: "Well, everything evolves. We didn't always stand up on two legs. A few million years ago, we were on four legs. Everything evolves, and you either evolve or you become obsolete or you die. So technology is here. A.I. is here. Virtual reality is here. Everything is here. And we don't wanna be yesterday's news. So even the end of something can be the beginning of something. But we're very excited — and proud. I keep saying proud, because that's what it is."

In April 2024, Simmons told People magazine that KISS's decision to sell its entire music catalog, likeness and brand name to Pophouse was the "natural thing" to do. "Life happens while you're busy making important plans," he explained. "We were planning our respectful, proud walking off into the sunset, because we've been touring, we had been touring for half a century.

"If you take a look at Mother Nature, you either evolve or you become extinct," he added.

While terms of the Pophouse deal were not officially announced, Bloomberg and Associated Press said it was worth upwards of $300 million. However, Simmons insisted that financial gain is "not what [the sale is] about. It's about enjoying life," while adding, "I'm certainly blessed."

In a separate interview with TMZ, Simmons defended KISS's plans for an avatar concert similar to ABBA's with digital versions of the group.

"A.I. [artificial intelligence] is here to stay," he said. "Technology is here to stay. And you either join in and try to adapt and try to figure out how that works with you or you're just yesterday's news in a very real way.

"Truthfully, KISS has stopped touring," he continued. "We will never tour as KISS again. However, the end is also the beginning. We're gonna do things that will blow your socks off. But we couldn't do this without our new best friends for life Pophouse. They're really remarkable people."

When the interviewer asked if fans will embrace the concept of a concert that is A.I.-driven and consists of nothing but holograms, Gene said: "It's not just, 'Okay, they're gonna show up on stage just like they did before, but it's holograms. No. That's an archaic term. Technology has advanced so far, you won't believe it.

"We spent some time at George Lucas's place and did motion capture stuff secretly," he continued. "We didn't talk to anybody — media or anything — about it, because we wanted this to be like nothing anybody's ever seen. And I will tell you, if you've seen the ABBA show in London, which is phenomenal, this is gonna be beyond anything you've ever seen.

"So the future is here, and with our friends at Pophouse, who are visionaries, we're gonna be doing things that no band and no musical — nobody's ever done before," Gene added. "Our events are going to be multi, I wanna say multidimensional. You just won't believe your eyes. Things are gonna be so much larger than life in front of you. You won't believe it. We've already seen the first fragments of that. It's just jaw-droppingly amazing."

Working closely with KISS, Pophouse will follow its unique, value-add approach of drawing upon its world-class, in-house creative and storytelling expertise to unlock new audiences and revenue streams. Pophouse will use its proven, industry-defining playbook to create new content and experiences to enrich the KISS catalog for fans, old and new, actively seeking to enrich and add value to the brands and artists it partners with. Inclusivity and community have always been vital to the KISS experience, and Pophouse is committed to nurture the close relationship between KISS and its devoted fans moving forward.

Johan Lagerlöf, head of investment at Pophouse, said: "KISS is one of the most recognized and iconic bands in the history of music. They redefined the concept of rock shows and have always taken their artistry to new uncharted territories. The band has consistently been able to appeal to new generations of fans and our mission is to fulfill the band's vision to become immortal, and to let new generations discover and be part of the KISS journey and carry it forward. With the help of the fans' energy, the band, our expertise, and creativity we will make that vision happen."

Per Sundin, CEO at Pophouse Entertainment, said: "KISS has sold more than 100 million records worldwide and has throughout their 50-year career continued to push the boundaries in popular culture. The band's enigmatic personas, unparalleled band attributes, and iconic imagery have made them a cultural force and a legendary act with multigenerational appeal. We will safeguard and enrich this legacy through future global endeavors, by breathing new life into their characters and personas while also leveraging and elevating the visual world of KISS."

As part of the partnership, Pophouse will create digital versions of KISS that will allow the band and their unique personas to live forever. The project, already underway, was previewed at the final KISS show in Madison Square Garden, New York on December 2, 2023, when, to the audience's surprise, KISS avatars closed the night with a rendition of "God Gave Rock And Roll To You" (resulting in international headlines). Through a magical combination of cutting-edge technology and unrivalled creativity, Pophouse will bring the full, authentic KISS experience to both existing and new fans for years to come.

Stanley said in a statement: "Our journey with Pophouse is fueled by the desire to eternally resonate across diverse facets of global culture. As we embark on this venture, we aim to weave our legacy into the tapestry of different worlds, ensuring that the KISS experience continues to captivate both our devoted fans and those yet to discover the thrill. This partnership is not just a chapter; it's an eternal symphony of rock 'n' roll immortality."

"KISS Kruise: Landlocked In Vegas" is taking place November 14-16 at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

This special KISS Army fan event, co-produced by Pophouse, Topeka and Vibee celebrates the band's five-decade career and the 50th anniversary of the KISS Army. In addition to KISS's "unmasked" performances, the weekend includes appearances from QUIET RIOT, Stephen Pearcy and Warren DeMartini performing the music of RATT, Bruce Kulick, Sebastian Bach, BLACK 'N BLUE, KUARANTINE, School Of Rock and more.

KISS had previously set a 12-show residency at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas in 2021 and 2022 but ultimately canceled all of the dates.

Simmons told Rolling Stone in a November 2023 interview that the second Madison Square Garden "End Of The Road" concert would mark "the final KISS-in-makeup appearance."