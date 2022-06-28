KISS Mocked Online After Displaying Australian Flag During Concert In Austria

KISS has been mocked online after the band's logo was displayed with an Australian flag insignia following the legendary rock act's concert in Vienna.

At the end of KISS's show at Wiener Stadthalle on Sunday (June 26),the phrase "KISS LOVES YOU VIENNA" was displayed on the screen while fans were leaving the arena. However, the KISS logo featured the Australian flag, rather than the flag of Austria, of which Vienna is the capital city. KISS fan Ben Nguyen share a photo of the awkward mistake on Twitter, with the artwork featuring the Union Jack and stars that make up the Aussie flag. In his caption, he wrote simply, "KISS played in Austria last night," along with an emoji of an Australian flag. Video of the mishap can also be seen below.

The nine thousand KISS fans in attendance burst out laughing when the message appeared during the closing moments of the concert, according to Today Times Live.

One unamused Austrian fan later tweeted: "Americans and geography!"

Despite the fact that the tweet has been liked and shared thousands of times so far, the KISS camp has yet to address the mix-up.

Back in August 2019, when KISS's "End Of The Road" farewell tour stopped at Cincinnati's Riverbend Music Center, the band made special shirts to mark the occasion. The only problem was that KISS's t-shirt manufacturer made the mistake of spelling Cincinnati with an extra "t" ("Cincinnatti"). People on social media were quick to share photos of the special $50 commemorative t-shirts — which were sold to fans inside the concert venue — with the city's name emblazoned on the back over a world map.

KISS is scheduled to perform in Stuttgart, Germany tonight (Tuesday, June 28) and has European dates scheduled until late July. In August, KISS will embark on a tour of Australia, before wrapping up the year with North American festivals in September and October.

KISS's "End Of The Road" farewell tour launched in 2019 and is scheduled to end sometime in 2023, 50 years after the band's formation.

KISS was forced to put its farewell trek on hold in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last October, guitarist/vocalist Paul Stanley said that the final concert of the "End Of The Road" tour will likely happen by early 2023.

"End Of The Road" was originally scheduled to conclude on July 17, 2021 in New York City but has since been extended. The trek was announced in September 2018 following a KISS performance of the band's classic song "Detroit Rock City" on "America's Got Talent".

KISS's current lineup consists of original members Stanley and bassist/vocalist Gene Simmons, alongside later band additions, guitarist Tommy Thayer (since 2002) and drummer Eric Singer (on and off since 1991).

Formed in 1973 by Stanley, Simmons, drummer Peter Criss and guitarist Ace Frehley, KISS's first "farewell" tour in 2000 was the last to feature the group's original lineup.

Kiss played in Austria last night 🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/XAvaXfRGqh — Ben Nguyen (@BenNguyenTV) June 27, 2022

Lol at your crew confusing Austria and Australia pic.twitter.com/HtGDhsaV7U — Too Many Brandin Cooks (@evanomglol) June 26, 2022