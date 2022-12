KISS, MÖTLEY CRÜE, IRON MAIDEN And SLIPKNOT To Headline 2023 Edition Of France's HELLFEST

KISS, MÖTLEY CRÜE, IRON MAIDEN and SLIPKNOT will headline next year's edition of Hellfest, set to take place June 15-18, 2023 in Clisson, France. Also scheduled to appear are DEF LEPPARD, PANTERA, HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES, PORCUPINE TREE, AMON AMARTH, ALTER BRIDGE and WITHIN TEMPTATION, among many others. The full lineup can be found on the poster below.

Hellfest 2023 confirmed performers:

IRON MAIDEN

KISS

MÖTLEY CRÜE

DEF LEPPARD

SLIPKNOT

PANTERA

HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES

ALTER BRIDGE

PORCUPINE TREE

GENERATION SEX

AMON AMARTH

PARKWAY DRIVE

SUM 41

WITHIN TEMPTATION

COHEED AND CAMBRIA

SKID ROY

ELEGANT WEAPONS

BRITISH LION

THE QUIREBOYS

P-TROLL

CARPENTER BRUT

PUSCIFER

BEAST IN BLACK

RIVERSIDE

EVERGREY

SCARLEAN

HATEBREED

HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD

HO99O9

FLORENCE BLACK

DO OR DIE

ARCHITECTS

IN FLAMES

I PREVAIL

CODE ORANGE

MACHINE GUN KELLY

PAPA ROACH

MOTIONTLESS IN WHITE

ETHS

NOTHING MORE

MOD SUN

ESCAPE THE FATE

VENDED

POWERWOLF

ARCH ENEMY

SEETHER

ASKING ALEXANDRIA

FEVER 333

BLOODYWOOD

COBRA THE IMPALER

TENACIUS D

INCUBUS

ELECTRIC CALLBOY

HALESTORM

THE DISTILLERS

THUNDERMOTHER

SKYND

FISHBONE

SVINHELS

LUDWIG VON 88

POESIE ZERO

VOICE OF HELL CONTEST

RANCID

FLOGGING OLLY

GOGOL BORDELLO

LESS THAN JAKE

COCHNEY REJECTS

THE CHATS

HOMINTERN SECT

PETER PAN SPEEDROCK

SYNDROME 81

BLACK FLAG

MUNICIPAL WASTE

STRAY FROM THE PATH

PRO-PAIN

SOUL GLD

MINDFORCE

SPIRITWORLD

ZULU

HARD MIND

THE GHOST INSIDE

RISE OF THE NORTHSTAR

THE AMITY AFFLICTION

CANE HILL

PALEFACE

END

RESOLVE

BEYOND THE STYX

AMENRA

THE SOFT MOON

BIRDS IN ROW

CELESTE

TODAY IS THE DAY

THE CULT

GREG PUCIATO

PRIMITIVE MAN

WEEDEATER

HELMS ALEE

BONGRIPPER

LLNN

MY DILLIGENCE

CLUTCH

MONSTER MAGNET

EARTHLESS

THE OBSESSED

SONED JESUS

CROWBAR

KING BUFFALO

SPIRIT ADRIFT

DECASIA

MELVINS

DANCEWITH THE DEAD

LEGION OF DOOM

MUTOID MAN

EMPIRE STATE BASTARD

WONVENNEST

DOODSESHADER

KATATONIA

HYPOCRISY

CANDLEMASS

NIGHTFALL

AEPHANEMER

AS I LAY DYING

SUFFOCATION

BLOODBATH

ABORTED

UNEART

FULL OF HELL

NOSTROMO

CANDY

VENEFIXION

MESSUGGAH

VOIVOD

LORNA SHORE

BORN OF OSIRIS

GOROD

LOATHE

TEN56

THE DALI THUNDERING CONCEPT

PESTIFER

TESTAMENT

DARK ANGEL

EXODUS

HOLY MOSES

VEKTOR

EVIL INVADERS

SCHIZOPHRENIA

ALEISTER

BEHEMOTH

DARK FUNERAL

HARAKIRI FOR THE SKY

IMPERIAL TRIUMPHANT

BLACKBRAID

VENOM INC.

GORGOROTH

1349

VREID

DER WEG EINER FREIHEIT

1914

ACOD

BELEDS

HETQUERTZEN

THE HU

FAUN

FINNTROLL

MYRATH

SAOR

SVALBARD

HALANDRA

WHITE WARD

NATURE MORTE

FIELDS OF THE NEPHILIM

PARADISE LOST

LORD OF THE LOST

SHE PAST AWAY

TREPONEM PAL

THE OLD DEAD TREE

STRIGOI

BLOD

Hellfest is an annual open-air festival and one of the biggest metal festivals in all of Europe.

After canceling the 2020 and 2021 installments due to the ongoing pandemic, Hellfest returned in 2022 and was held over two weekends, with seven days of performances from many of the biggest metal and hard rock acts in the world.

Headliners for the 2022 edition of Hellfest included GUNS N' ROSES, METALLICA, JUDAS PRIEST, DEFTONES, GHOST and KORN.

In 2023, Hellfest is moving to a four-day format to welcome more than 200 bands on the six stages of the festival. Metal legends, underground nuggets and sure values will mix to offer festival-goers the cream of extreme music.

Hellfest, which drew 180,000 people in 2019, generally features a lineup which is 90 percent made up of international acts and 20 percent of spectators coming from abroad.

In the heart of the festival, the Hell City Square offers a walk into partner booths, a gallery of exhibitors, a huge metal market with a decoration worthy of the greatest science-fiction movies.