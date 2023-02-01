KISS: Unofficial 'Portraits' Photo Book Coming From RUFUS PUBLICATIONS

Rufus Publications has announced the second book in a new series of black-and-white titles called "Portraits". The second book features KISS on their amazing rise during the Seventies.

"Portraits Of Kiss" takes us on an incredible, photographic journey from the band's first proper tour in 1974 up until the "Unmasked" tour finishing in 1980. The book draws on a huge range of images from legendary photographers, including Fin Costello, Ross Halfin, Chris Walter, Michael Putland and Adrian Boot. Each image has been specially treated and prepared for the black and white printing process.

The book is 230mm square, casebound, 240 pages, printed on luxury 170gsm matt coated paper. The book comes with a fold-out poster and is presented in a black slipcase with a gold foil logo. The main edition comes in 666 numbered copies. In addition to this a much larger, ultra-limited leather and metal edition measuring 375mm square and presented in recycled leather and a hand welded aluminum metal slipcase is also being prepared in a run length of just 50 numbered copies. This will sell for £500 and comes with a copy of the standard edition plus a limited-edition Ross Halfin print. Kerrang!'s founding editor and Sounds writer Geoff Barton has written the books accompanying text.

The new "Portraits" series will comprise beautiful 230mm square books, each presented in a slipcase, and will feature a range of artistes. Each title will be created using the work of a main photographer associated with the artiste, plus supplementary imagery to complement the main images. The books are printed and bound in the U.K. and presented in a luxury, foiled slipcase. The books are not signed but will be numbered and will come with an exclusive poster or print.

"Portraits" will grow into a series of limited-edition books released across the year and will be produced in a limited, worldwide run of 666 numbered unofficial books. They will sell from £55 plus shipping.