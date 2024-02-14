KITTIE Releases Music Video For First New Song In 13 Years, 'Eyes Wide Open'

The official music video for KITTIE's first new song in 13 years, "Eyes Wide Open", can be seen below. This significant milestone is made even more special as KITTIE has announced its signing with the world-renowned independent label Sumerian Records.

"Eyes Wide Open" is a powerful statement from a band that has not only shaped the landscape of heavy metal but also inspired a generation of musicians to break barriers and defy expectations. Produced by Nick Raskulinecz (FOO FIGHTERS, RUSH, ALICE IN CHAINS, KORN),the single serves as a testament to KITTIE's undiminished passion and creativity, offering fans a glimpse into their evolved sound while simultaneously staying true to the raw intensity that first catapulted them into the spotlight 25 years ago.

Morgan Lander, KITTIE's co-founder and frontwoman, expressed her enthusiasm for the band's return and new partnership: "Sometimes, incredible opportunities present themselves in surprising ways. Just a few years ago we could have never imagined we would be getting ready to release new music as KITTIE. We've been given what feels like a second life and are grateful to Ash and the Sumerian family for believing in us."

Sumerian Records founder and CEO Ash Avildsen adds: "KITTIE are true female pioneers in heavy music that helped bring it into pop culture. They have been both influential in the studio and on the road, as I've had the privilege of working with them on touring years ago when they brought out BRING ME THE HORIZON, IN THIS MOMENT and many other present-day heavyweights as brand new opening acts. The ladies have now returned with what I believe is their greatest album since their debut that set the world ablaze. The attitude, grit and songwriting is all there and I am honored to once again be helping them unleash their talent to the masses."

Speaking on the inspiration behind the new single, Lander goes on to share: "Our first new material in 13 years, 'Eyes Wide Open' is a vision quest for truth. It is a torch lit in the darkness of ignorance to reveal one's true motives. 'Eyes Wide Open' is a lesson in trust, betrayal, and ultimately the ability to see behind the curtain to reveal all. It was one of the first songs we wrote, coming together again after a long time away from creating, and I think you can really hear the fires reigniting in this track."

The music video for "Eyes Wide Open" is a visually stunning piece that perfectly complements the song's themes of enlightenment and revelation and takes the viewer on a journey through light and darkness, mirroring the band's own journey back to the forefront of metal music, where they belong.

Last November, it was revealed that KITTIE was working on a new studio LP with acclaimed hard rock and heavy metal producer Nick Raskulinecz at Nashville's Sienna Studios.

Raskulinecz, who moved to Nashville from Los Angeles around 16 years ago, has previously worked with such acts as RUSH, ALICE IN CHAINS, KORN, RISE AGAINST, HALESTORM, EVANESCENCE, SKID ROW and the DEFTONES.

In a recent interview with Knotfest's "She's With The Band" podcast, KITTIE drummer Mercedes Lander and Morgan spoke about the progress of the songwriting sessions for the long-awaited follow-up to the Canadian metallers' 2011 album "I've Failed You". Mercedes said about the musical direction of the new KITTIE material: "I'm gonna say that we are just really stoked to write 1,200 percent bangers. I think that's just where we're at now. We want people to feel good. We want people to feel what we're feeling. I feel like bangers, that's what we're good at."

Asked by host Tori Kravitz about the possibility of KITTIE combining some of the old-school sound from the band's early days and mixing it up with a fresh approach, Morgan said: "I think marrying some of the ideas, 'cause I don't think we're ever going to put our JNCOs [jeans] on again. But, yeah, the idea of marrying some of those ideas — like who we are now with the ideas of who maybe we used to be and kind of being able to meet somewhere in the middle, but in a way that will just create something brand new again. I'm excited for it to be unleashed upon the world."

At some of its recent shows, KITTIE has been performing a brand new song called "Vultures".

KITTIE played its first concert in five years in September 2022 at the Blue Ridge Rock Festival at the Virginia International Raceway in Alton, Virginia.

Joining Morgan and Mercedes in KITTIE's current lineup guitarist Tara McLeod and bassist Ivana "Ivy" Vujic.

Prior to Blue Ridge, KITTIE had not performed since its reunion show at London Music Hall in the band's native London, Ontario in 2017, celebrating the group's documentary "Kittie: Origins/Evolutions".

Vujic joined KITTIE in 2008 and appeared on the band's fifth studio CD, 2009's "In The Black". She also wrote and recorded bass for KITTIE's sixth album, 2011's "I've Failed You".

In January 2022, the original lineup of KITTIE — Morgan, Mercedes, Fallon Bowman (guitar) and Tanya Candler (bass) — reunited for an online chat to celebrate the 22nd anniversary of its gold-certified 2000 debut album, "Spit".

Candler left KITTIE after the release of "Spit" in order to finish high school and was replaced by Talena Atfield.

Bowman exited KITTIE in 2001 and started her own industrial/electronic project, AMPHIBIOUS ASSAULT.

After KITTIE completed the touring cycle for 2011's "I've Failed You" album, the band entered a long period of inactivity during which Morgan focused on a marketing job for a chain of fitness clubs while Mercedes worked in real estate and more recently at a software company. The group also began work on a career-spanning documentary, "Origins/Evolutions", which finally saw the light of day in 2018 via Lightyear Entertainment in North America.

"I've Failed You" sold 3,000 copies in the United States in its first week of release to debut at position No. 178 on The Billboard 200 chart.