KITTIE's MORGAN LANDER Picks METALLICA's 'Ride The Lightning' Over 'Master Of Puppets', Explains Why

In a new interview with Radioactive MikeZ, host of the 96.7 KCAL-FM program "Wired In The Empire", KITTIE guitarist/vocalist Morgan Lander was asked which METALLICA album she thinks is better, "Ride The Lightning" or "Master Of Puppets". She responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I think 'Ride The Lightning' is actually my favorite over 'Master Of Puppets'. I mean, all of '80s METALLICA is pretty incredible, but 'Ride The Lightning', for me, I think is an album that I'm a bit more into. Mercedes [Lander, KITTIE drummer and Morgan's sister] and I definitely listened to that album a lot, driving around town in her Cadillac at full blast. She had an '80s Cadillac and the stereo rumbling."

When MikeZ noted that the production on "Ride The Lightning" could have been better, Morgan said: "I know. But there is also a little bit of charm to it and charm to sometimes when the production isn't quite… I certainly wouldn't want to hear those songs re-recorded. They're amazing songs and if they were, I'm sure that they would sound incredible, but there's just something about that time capsule of the sound and what was available to them in the studio and everything like that and just their abilities at that time. It all sort of shines through. But I think there's something magical about capturing in that moment."

KITTIE's first album in over 13 years, "Fire", was made available on June 21 via Sumerian Records.

Last November, it was revealed that KITTIE was working on a new studio LP with producer Nick Raskulinecz at Nashville's Sienna Studios.

Raskulinecz, who moved to Nashville from Los Angeles around 16 years ago, had previously worked with such acts as RUSH, ALICE IN CHAINS, KORN, RISE AGAINST, HALESTORM, EVANESCENCE, SKID ROW and the DEFTONES.

In April, KITTIE announced an exclusive run of North American headline dates. The long-awaited shows saw the band perform in five cities across the U.S. and Canada this July and August, giving fans a very special and rare chance to see the band play a full headline set that will include their recently released singles "We Are Shadows" and "Eyes Wide Open" as well as classic hits and some deep cuts not played live since the band's early days.

KITTIE played its first concert in five years in September 2022 at the Blue Ridge Rock Festival at the Virginia International Raceway in Alton, Virginia.

Joining Morgan and Mercedes in KITTIE's current lineup are guitarist Tara McLeod and bassist Ivana "Ivy" Vujic.

Prior to Blue Ridge, KITTIE had not performed since its reunion show at London Music Hall in the band's native London, Ontario in 2017, celebrating the group's documentary "Kittie: Origins/Evolutions".

Vujic joined KITTIE in 2008 and appeared on the band's fifth studio CD, 2009's "In The Black". She also wrote and recorded bass for KITTIE's sixth album, 2011's "I've Failed You".

After KITTIE completed the touring cycle for "I've Failed You" album, the band entered a long period of inactivity during which Morgan focused on a marketing job for a chain of fitness clubs while Mercedes worked in real estate and more recently at a software company. The group also began work on a career-spanning documentary, "Origins/Evolutions", which finally saw the light of day in 2018 via Lightyear Entertainment in North America.