KIX Recruits Drummer MATT STARR While JIMMY CHALFANT Is Continuing His Recovery

KIX has recruited Matt Starr (ACE FREHLEY, MR. BIG, BLACK SWAN) to play drums for the band while Jimmy "Chocolate" Chalfant continues his recovery after collapsing onstage less than three months ago.

On November 18, Chalfant apparently suffered a heart attack during KIX's concert at the Tally Ho Theater in Leesburg, Virginia. Chalfant was unconscious and carried offstage before performing the last song of the show.

Earlier today (Thursday, March 9),Chalfant shared the following update via KIX's Facebook page: "As you all know, I've had some health issues in the last few months. And, I thank the lord for allowing me to continue my life on this earth for a while longer. I've been working hard to get back into playing shape and it has been going pretty well. But, I've also had a couple setbacks in the last few weeks.

"With the support of my wife Cathy, my KIX bandmates and crew, and all of our friends and fans, I will continue working to return to Rock Your Face Off to the best of my ability. BUT, I'm not there yet. And truth be told, I don't know if I'll ever be able to get back to where I was before.

"I've come to the realization that I will not be able to return to the stage as soon as I was hoping. I've been discussing with my wife and bandmates all the different scenarios for KIX to get back to playing for our fans again.

"We've all thought long and hard about it and have decided it is best to go forward with someone to fill-in for me until I can return. And, we have been very fortunate to find someone who I think is the best possible choice for us.

"Please show your love and support to Matt Starr as we welcome him into the KIX camp. He is an amazing drummer/vocalist who has played with a who's who of the hard rock world, most notably with Ace Frehley and MR. BIG. I am humbled and honored that he has agreed to help us out and I welcome him with open arms. As of now, Matt will be playing all the KIX shows through the Monsters Of Rock Cruise April 29 – May 4."

Back in September 2021, Chalfant suffered a heart attack at his home and was rushed to the hospital. He had immediate surgery to insert two stents in his heart then another surgery the next day for another stent.

KIX was founded in 1977 and released its first, self-titled album on Atlantic Records more than 40 years ago. Their breakthrough came with 1988's "Blow My Fuse", which sold nearly a million copies, thanks to "Don't Close Your Eyes". The band continued to ride the hard-rock wave until 1995, when KIX took a hiatus. Nearly 10 years later, KIX reunited and started touring regionally. A 2008 performance at the Rocklahoma festival led to more gigs and the release of a live DVD/CD called "Live In Baltimore" in 2012. In 2014, KIX released its seventh full-length album, "Rock Your Face Off", the band's first studio effort since 1995's "Show Business".