KK'S PRIEST, ACE FREHLEY, JOE SATRIANI, ACCEPT, THE DARKNESS Among First Confirmed Bands For MONSTERS OF ROCK 2024 Cruise

May 4, 2023

Monsters Of Rock cruise has announced the first bands for its twelfth annual voyage.

The five-day/five-night full-ship music charter will set sail March 2-7, 2024 and depart out of Miami, Florida. Dubbed "The Dirty Dozen", next year's voyage will include performances from several dozen artists on multiple stages, stops at two ports (Jamaica and Bahamas),photo experiences with artists, theme nights and special events with the world's best rock community

Confirmed artists so far:

Joe Satriani
Ace Frehley
THE DARKNESS
KK'S PRIEST
QUIET RIOT
WINGER
ACCEPT
H.E.A.T.
APRIL WINE
Y&T
SLAUGHTER
TNT
FIREHOUSE
VIXEN
CRAZY LIXX
FASTER PUSSYCAT
ARMORED SAINT

With a myriad of events, activities and music to keep fans entertained day and night, Monsters Of Rock cruise 2024 promises to be a fantasy camp, personal paradise, and the vacation of a lifetime for hard-rockin' music enthusiasts.

Monsters of Rock cruise has sailed over 30,000 passengers in the last eleven years. The principals of Monsters Of Rock have deep roots in the music industry, providing world-class cruise ship production management for celebrities and musical artists for decades. Monsters Of Rock has set the industry standard for themed music cruises and fan experiences and has played a key role in the development of ground-breaking theme cruise concepts.

For more information, visit MonstersofRockCruise.com.

