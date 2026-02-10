KNOCKED LOOSE Enlists DENZEL CURRY For New Song And Music Video 'Hive Mind'

KNOCKED LOOSE has shared a new song, "Hive Mind", featuring Denzel Curry. The track arrives with a music video directed by Eric Richter and KNOCKED LOOSE vocalist Bryan Garris filmed in the band's hometown of Louisville, Kentucky at the iconic skate spot David Armstrong Extreme Park.

As the preeminent contemporary heavy band, KNOCKED LOOSE's new single sees the band bringing Denzel Curry — a noted student of hardcore and metal who made waves with his celebrated cover of RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE's "Bulls On Parade" in 2019 — into its world for a rare convergence of stars from rock and rap that is more than the sum of its parts.

Speaking about "Hive Mind", Garris shares: "This is something we've talked about doing for a long time. We wondered if we could pull it off and who would be down. In the very beginning, we said for it to work, it would have to be Denzel Curry. Because he gets it."

"Hive Mind" is the first new music from KNOCKED LOOSE following their highly praised 2024 album "You Won't Go Before You're Supposed To", which includes Grammy-nominated track "Suffocate" featuring Poppy. Upon its release, "You Won't Go Before You're Supposed To" was praised by the likes of GQ, Forbes, The Guardian, The Fader, Revolver, Kerrang!, The Needle Drop, Flood and Pitchfork, who stated in their 8.0 review that KNOCKED LOOSE has "amplified and concentrated their sound into something so potent that it has its own gravitational pull." The album was produced by Drew Fulk (DISTURBED, LIL PEEP, MOTIONLESS IN WHITE) and culminated in a culture-defining performance of "Suffocate" with Poppy on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" In late 2024.

Later this year, KNOCKED LOOSE will perform at the Sick New World festival in Las Vegas, Nevada on April 25 and Dallas, Texas on October 24. In between those festival appearances, they will support METALLICA across select dates this summer.

Emerging in 2014 with their debut EP "Pop Culture", the Kentucky quintet has been sharpening the blade of their earnest songwriting and skull-melting musicality over the course of the last 10 years. In 2016, KNOCKED LOOSE released their debut album "Laugh Tracks", which features the track "Counting Worms" and in 2019 they released their sophomore album "A Different Shade Of Blue", which saw the band continue to lean toward heavier and more challenging sonics.

KNOCKED LOOSE is vocalist Bryan Garris, guitarist Isaac Hale and Nicko Calderon, bassist Kevin Otten and drummer Kevin "Pacsun" Kaine.

Photo by Jared Leibowitz